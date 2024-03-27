Skills trainees receive P3,000 cash incentive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Provincial Government of Pampanga led the distribution of P3,000 cash incentive to 211 beneficiaries of the skills training program of the provincial government.

The trainees received the incentive during a ceremony at the Benigno Hall on Monday, March 25, 2024

The Provincial Manpower and Training Center (PMTC) of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) implement the program.

Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab led the distribution of assistance on behalf of Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

She was assisted by Board Members Claire Lim and John Carlo Cruz.

The training programs "aim to provide opportunities for Kapampangans who are seeking employment."

“Congratulations po at natapos po tayo sa training. Ining training pung ini agamit taya pu. Marami po tayong hotels and resorts dito po sa Pampanga. Para sa mga heavy equipment trainees po natin, marami pong mga construction companies sa province both sa private at sa government. Kaya naniniwala po ako na makakahanap po kayo ng trabaho,” Pineda-Cayabyab said.

The Capitol said the training programs included "housekeeping, hairdressing, automotive, heavy equipment operation, refrigeration and air-conditioning service, and dressmaking.

These programs varied in duration from 20 days to 6 months, depending on the field of training.

The training is a step to attain the National Certification Level II (NC II) from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).