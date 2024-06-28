Skinlandia opens at SM City Fairview

Skinlandia Skin Care Clinic recently opened its flagship store at SM City Fairview.

Celebrities and well known showbiz personalities graced the grand opening.

Sheryl Cruz, Cai Cortez, Prince Keino, Jess Martinez, Cloud7, Mark Oliveros, and Princess Aliya were among the stars who attended the star-studded event.

Incidentally, fresh face Jess Martinez of Artist Circle is Skinlandia's newest endorser.

According to the firm's CEO, "Jess Martinez embodies what Skinlandia is. Ang ganda, ang kinis-kinis ng kutis."

The newly opened business is owned by Ms Noreen Divina, who also owns Nailandia, where GMA's Prime time queen Marian Rivera serves as an ambassador.

The birth of Skinlandia was conceptualized even before the Covid 19 pandemic.

"Nung 2018 pa po talaga yung idea ng Skinlandia Pero nagkaroon nga ng pandemic. So, ngayon lang po siya ulit nabuhay. Parang six years in the making. Ang dream po namin, Sana yung na-a-achieve ng Nailandia, ma-achieve din po ng Skinlandia, or more pa po." explains Ms Noreen.

"Dito po sa Skinlandia, nag-partner po kami ng husband ko, ng dalawang doctors. Business people po kasi kami, wala po kaming background sa medicine so we partnered po with doctors para Alam namin gagawin, she added.

Skinlandia has the latest technology in rejuvenation. It delivers premium skin care solutions which cater to diverse clientele seeking everything from revitalizing facials to transformative cosmetic procedures.

"Meron din po kaming liposuction and breast augmentation. Quality siya, at par with other popular celebrity clinics. Competitive yung pricing namin, hindi ganoon kataas. Ang tagline namin is, without boundaries. Parang hindi siya namimili ng Class A, Class B, or Class C. So this is for all. We partnered with medical people para legit na legit ang services and treatments ng Skinlandia.

Kumbaga, quality without robbing your bank," Noreen stressed.

With Skinlandia's launch at SM City Fairview, the firm aims to become the leading center for beauty and holistic wellness, meeting various needs of its clients.

Next in line are branches to be opened in Makati City, Tomas Morato, and Katipunan in Quezon City.