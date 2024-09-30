Sleepy town turned into business hub with CCLEX

CORDOVA, Cebu—From a sleepy fourth-class municipality, Cordova town is now one of the emerging economic hubs in this province.

Earlier this year, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia revealed that Cordova is one of the 34 municipalities and cities under Cebu Province given an updated status of their income classification by the Bureau of Local Government Finance in Central Visayas (BLGF 7).

Based on the computation of its average annual regular income over the three years starting from 2020, Cordova town has been upgraded to a first-class municipality with an average Annual Regular Income (ARI) of at least P1.3 billion.

This upgrade has been attributed to the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in 2022.

CCLEX is an 8.9-kilometer bridge linking Cebu City and Cordova town.

Now considered the country’s longest and tallest bridge, CCLEX has cut travel time from Cebu City to Cordova town from 2 to 3 hours to only 45 minutes.

Apart from improving travel to top tourism spots in the province, CCLEX has become a destination.