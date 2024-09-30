Sleepy town turned into business hub with CCLEX

CORDOVA, Cebu—From a sleepy fourth-class municipality, Cordova town is now one of the emerging economic hubs in this province.
Earlier this year, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia revealed that Cordova is one of the 34 municipalities and cities under Cebu Province given an updated status of their income classification by the Bureau of Local Government Finance in Central Visayas (BLGF 7).
Based on the computation of its average annual regular income over the three years starting from 2020, Cordova town has been upgraded to a first-class municipality with an average Annual Regular Income (ARI) of at least P1.3 billion.
This upgrade has been attributed to the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in 2022.
CCLEX is an 8.9-kilometer bridge linking Cebu City and Cordova town.
Now considered the country’s longest and tallest bridge, CCLEX has cut travel time from Cebu City to Cordova town from 2 to 3 hours to only 45 minutes.
Apart from improving travel to top tourism spots in the province, CCLEX has become a destination.
Many visitors included CCLEX in their travel itineraries.
The bridge has a dedicated protected bike and pedestrian lanes.
CCLEX presents a scenic view of the Cebu City skyline and Cordova town’s rising structures around the shorelines.
Hotels, restaurants, and fast-food chains are now catering to local and foreign tourists.
The bridge was constructed in an area dominated by mangrove forests, making it an ecotourism spot.
To preserve the local's way of life, CLLEX also built clearance and channels that allow small boats to pass and give fishermen access to their traditional fishing grounds.
CCLEX is a project of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), in partnership with the local government units of Cebu City and the Municipality of Cordova.
CCLEC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, a publicly-listed infrastructure holding company, and a member of the MVP Group of Companies.
MPTC is the largest toll road concessionaire and operator in the Philippines.
The company’s expansion goals include establishing toll operations in the Visayas, other parts of the Philippines, and in neighboring countries, notably Vietnam, and Indonesia.