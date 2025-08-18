SM at 40: A New Era of Supermalls, Continuously Evolving for You

For generations, SM Supermalls has been part of Filipinos’ daily lives. It’s a space for shopping, celebrations, connections, and community. But as lifestyles change, so does SM.

Today, SM Supermalls continues to transform, not just in its tenant mix or infrastructure, but in how it serves, empowers, and grows with the people it was built for.

“SM has always been more than just malls—we are part of people’s lives and journeys. That’s why we constantly listen, innovate, and evolve. Our commitment is simple: to create spaces and experiences where every Filipino can thrive today and, in the future,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls.

At the heart of SM’s transformation is the belief that our greatest strength lies in the relationships we build—with customers, employees, partners, and communities.

3,500 Epic brand deals across 88 malls nationwide – One SM 40th celebration

To mark its 40th anniversary, SM Supermalls is launching its biggest and boldest nationwide promotion yet: a 40-day shopping festival filled with thrilling deals, surprises, and exclusive offers across 88 malls from August 1 to September 9, 2025. With more than 3,500 deals from the country’s most loved brands, every mall visit becomes a chance to discover something new, exciting, and unforgettable.

Expect a vibrant mix of flash sales, anniversary bundles, redemption offers, gamified promos, and surprise giveaways that bring joy to every aisle. Shoppers can also conveniently browse and unlock deals through the SM Malls Online App, making the celebration accessible anytime, anywhere.

More than just a retail event, this milestone is a nationwide thank-you to millions of loyal shoppers who have made SM part of their lives for four decades. Powered by thousands of partner brands, the campaign transforms every deal into a symbol of gratitude and a shared celebration of the SM experience.

A New Era of SM Supermalls: Big on People, Purpose, and Place

As SM marks this milestone year, it enters a new era—one shaped by its deep connection to people, a stronger sense of purpose, and a renewed vision for place-making. More than ever, SM is evolving into a platform that uplifts communities, supports livelihoods, and builds spaces that matter. This transformation is most evident in how SM empowers local businesses and creates inclusive economic opportunities across the country.