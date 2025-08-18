SM at 40: A New Era of Supermalls, Continuously Evolving for You

For generations, SM Supermalls has been part of Filipinos’ daily lives. It’s a space for shopping, celebrations, connections, and community. But as lifestyles change, so does SM.
Today, SM Supermalls continues to transform, not just in its tenant mix or infrastructure, but in how it serves, empowers, and grows with the people it was built for.
“SM has always been more than just malls—we are part of people’s lives and journeys. That’s why we constantly listen, innovate, and evolve. Our commitment is simple: to create spaces and experiences where every Filipino can thrive today and, in the future,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls.
At the heart of SM’s transformation is the belief that our greatest strength lies in the relationships we build—with customers, employees, partners, and communities.
3,500 Epic brand deals across 88 malls nationwide – One SM 40th celebration
To mark its 40th anniversary, SM Supermalls is launching its biggest and boldest nationwide promotion yet: a 40-day shopping festival filled with thrilling deals, surprises, and exclusive offers across 88 malls from August 1 to September 9, 2025. With more than 3,500 deals from the country’s most loved brands, every mall visit becomes a chance to discover something new, exciting, and unforgettable.
Expect a vibrant mix of flash sales, anniversary bundles, redemption offers, gamified promos, and surprise giveaways that bring joy to every aisle. Shoppers can also conveniently browse and unlock deals through the SM Malls Online App, making the celebration accessible anytime, anywhere.
More than just a retail event, this milestone is a nationwide thank-you to millions of loyal shoppers who have made SM part of their lives for four decades. Powered by thousands of partner brands, the campaign transforms every deal into a symbol of gratitude and a shared celebration of the SM experience.
As SM marks this milestone year, it enters a new era—one shaped by its deep connection to people, a stronger sense of purpose, and a renewed vision for place-making. More than ever, SM is evolving into a platform that uplifts communities, supports livelihoods, and builds spaces that matter. This transformation is most evident in how SM empowers local businesses and creates inclusive economic opportunities across the country.
True to its entrepreneurial roots, SM Supermalls supports Filipino livelihoods through its SM for MSMEs program and nationwide job fairs. Since 2019, the program has helped over 17,000 local businesses overcome barriers like high costs and limited market access through affordable leasing, curated fairs, and digital support. In partnership with DOLE and LGUs, SM also holds regular job fairs, creating thousands of employment opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to inclusive economic growth.
Environmental sustainability is at the heart of SM Supermalls’ operations. Across 48 malls, rooftop solar panels generate clean energy, while water recycling and rainwater treatment systems help conserve freshwater supply. Flood mitigation is supported by catchment basins in 29 malls, while bike-friendly features and electric vehicle charging stations in 69 malls promote cleaner air. Sustainability programs like Trash to Cash, Plastic Waste Collection, and E-Waste Collection encourage tenants and shoppers to reduce, reuse, and recycle. These are reinforced by the SM Waste-Free Future campaign with clearly labeled bins and regular coastal cleanups in partnership with environmental organizations.
Through its social good arm SM Cares, SM engages communities, mallgoers, and partners in collective action for a greener tomorrow. From climate resilience initiatives to educational campaigns and mall-based activations, SM Cares fosters a strong culture of environmental responsibility. More than a corporate goal, sustainability at SM is a shared commitment that empowers Filipinos to protect and preserve the planet for future generations.
SM Supermalls continues to champion inclusivity by creating welcoming spaces and equal opportunities for all. A strong advocate for women’s empowerment, SM supports and celebrates women year-round through impactful programs and partnerships. This commitment is also reflected within the organization, with 65% of SM Supermalls’ workforce and the majority of its leadership team composed of women.
As a visible ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, SM celebrates Pride Month annually with inclusive mall-wide events, advocacy forums, and partnerships that promote acceptance and equality for all.
SM’s inclusivity efforts extend to persons with disabilities through SM Cares programs. In 2025, flagship events gathered record participation: over 40,000 attendees for the ASP Angels Walk for Autism and more than 8,000 participants for the Happy Walk for Down Syndrome. The Emergency Preparedness Forum equips PWDs and senior citizens with disaster readiness tools, while the SM Mall of Asia Arena remains a national model for accessibility. SM also fosters literacy and community connection through Book Nook, a storytelling hub open to all.
SM’s transformation also mirrors the evolving lifestyles of Filipino families. The rise of wellness, outdoor activities, and pet-friendly spaces has inspired the development of SM Active Hub—dedicated fitness zones inside the mall that support various sports and physical activities. Highlighted by Pickleball courts and running tracks, the Active Hub promotes movement, bonding, and well-being. This is complemented by SM Paw Parks and Bike-Friendly SM facilities, making malls more inclusive for active and health-conscious communities.
Digitally, SM enhances convenience through the SM Malls Online app, cashless payment systems, and digital directories, ensuring a seamless and connected malling experience. Its growing omni-channel ecosystem allows shoppers to browse, order, and enjoy their favorite brands anytime, whether in-mall, online, or through hybrid options like pickup and delivery.
As SM Supermalls celebrates its 40th anniversary, it looks back on four decades of shared milestones, empowered communities, and constant innovation. From its beginnings as a vision to make retail more accessible for Filipinos, SM has grown into a dynamic force shaped by a deep understanding of people’s evolving wants, needs, and aspirations. Today, it continues to reimagine the malling experience through thoughtful design and technology—introducing lifestyle zones, wellness spaces, and smart locators in malls like SM City Laoag, SM City Sto. Tomas, and MOA Sky to make every visit easier, more personalized, and more enjoyable.
Because at its core, SM is built around the evolving lives of its customers. We don’t just keep up—we move forward with you. What you need today, and what you'll need tomorrow—SM evolves with you, and continues to evolve for you.