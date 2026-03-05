SM Cares holds sensitivity training at SM Pampanga

SM City Pampanga recently held a Sensitivity Training on Assisting Customer with Disabilities aimed at strengthening the mall’s commitment to providing inclusive and customer‑focused service. The session was organized by SM Cares and featured video resource speakers, including National Council on Disability Affairs Executive Director Glenda Relova. The video modules covered practical guidance on assisting customers with various conditions, including Down Syndrome, visual impairment, mobility challenges, Cerebral Palsy, and ADHD. A highlight of the training was the face-to-face session with Dang Uy Koe, Chair Emerita of the Autism Society of the Philippines, who shared insights on real-life situations that commonly occur in mall settings and how employees can respond with greater understanding and empathy.

The training equipped 340 participants—including security personnel, janitorial staff, managers, tenants, and SM retail affiliates—with essential knowledge on disability awareness, inclusive customer service, and creating a safe and welcoming environment for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

For decades, SM Supermalls has prioritized initiatives that enhance the malling experience, going beyond quality retail to champion programs that ensure accessibility and care for all customers.

Led by SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs Engr. Bien Mateo, together with Mall Manager Charm Bacani, Assistant Mall Manager Engr. Lester Pamintuan, and SM Cares Assistant Vice President Richard Caluyo, the initiative reinforces SM City Pampanga’s commitment to remaining the region’s most loved and inclusive mall, ensuring that every customer is welcomed with respect, dignity, and care.

About SM Cares

As the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, SM Cares is focused on enriching the lives of Filipinos through socially-conscious and environmentally-responsible programs meant to Empower Communities into long-lasting, impactful improvement.