SM City Bataan hosts Global Youth Summit

SM City Bataan recently hosted a youth summit attended by hundreds of young leaders, innovators, and advocates.

The Global Youth Summit (GYS) 2025, a nationwide initiative of SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Philippines was held at SM City Bataan on August 22.

The event brought together an estimated 300 participants from schools, organizations, and communities across Bataan to engage in inspiring discussions and collaborative activities that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s program featured insights on topics such as SGD 4: Quality Education “Youth as Partners in Shaping Inclusive and Quality Education for all,”SDG 3: Good Health & Well-being “Strengthening Mental and Emotional Resilience in the Next Generation,” and SGD 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions “The Role of Young People in Building Safe, Peaceful, and Inclusive Communities.”

Participants also enjoyed performances from Teatrong Bayan.

The Bataan leg of GYS 2025 is part of a series of summits held across 17 SM Malls nationwide, which started at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Each leg serves as a platform for young changemakers to network, learn from experts, and collaborate on projects that support the SDGs.

SM Cares and GPF remain committed to empowering the next generation by providing them with spaces and opportunities to lead initiatives that create positive change in their communities.