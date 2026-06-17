SM City Clark Shines as Mall of the Year

SM City Clark has been recognized as SM Supermalls’ Mall of the Year.
The awarding ceremony was held at SMX Convention Center in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay, on June 15.
This distinction highlights its exceptional performance, innovative programs, and commitment to deliver a well-rounded malling experience.
SM City Clark continues to position itself as a global destination connecting the North to the world. “SM City Clark’s story is one of growth, opportunity and limitless potential. We grow with purpose and commitment to excellence, making a greater impact on the communities we serve”, shared Mall Manager Grace Gavino in her acceptance speech.
SM Supermalls is evolving and shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today.
More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 89 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You