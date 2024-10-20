SM City Clark unveils Christmas centerpiece

The SM City Clark has unveiled a Northern Christmas Winter Melt-inspired Christmas centerpiece on Friday, October 19.

The centerpiece features a 25 feet Santa Claus, a giant sleigh, and reindeers.

It also highlights a LED flooring that flashes a changing-color Aurora Borealis and a towering 47 feet Christmas tree surrounded by holograms that projects colorful northern lights.

The unveiling ceremonies were led by SM Supermalls Vice President Junias Eusebio; Department of Tourism - Central Luzon Director Richard Daenos; Pampanga First District Board Member Krizzanel Garbo; Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting; SM Super Malls Senior Assistant Vice President Johanna Rupisan; and SM City Clark mall manager Jerwin Jalandoni.

“Christmas is more than just a day marked on the calendar; it is a beautiful reminder of love, hope, and the joy that comes from giving. During this bustling season, we hope SM City Clark is more than just your favorite place to shop; may we be a place of joy for everyone who walks through our doors,” Jalandoni said in his speech.

Also present during the unveiling ceremonies were Clark Development Corporation Tourism and Promotions Division chief Len Lorenzo, and Clark Investors and Locators Association chief of staff Linette Gene Serrano.