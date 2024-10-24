SM City Pampanga opens Christmas Centerpiece

SM City Pampanga lit its Christmas centerpiece on Sunday, October 20.

The event was highlighted by the energetic dance and song performances of the AUF Concert Chorus. The people that flocked at the mall were mesmerized by the magical experience highlighting the 25 foot Christmas Tree.

City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag extended her gratitude to SM City Pampanga for the early holiday treat.

"Pasalamatan po natin ang SM City Pampanga dahil ngayon damang-dama natin ang kapaskuhan dito sa siyudad ng San Fernando dahil tayo ang Christmas capital ng Philippines," the mayor said.

"Damang-dama rin natin ito dahil sa mga kabahayan ay may mga parol na nakasabit, may ilaw man o wala. Kaya pagpasok nila ng bahay, ramdam nila ang spirit of Christmas. Kapag ganun kasi damang-dama natin ang Diyos. Napapasaya tayo ng pasko. Kasi kapag pasko marami ang nagbigay ng regalo. Lalu ngayon campaign season. Maraming magbibigay ng hamon, spaghetti packs, manok. Kaya tayo naghahanda talaga kasi magbibigay tayo ng ganyan sa bawat bahay dito sa San Fernando, especially po sa mga mahihirap nating kabalen," she added.

"I'm sure ang Mexico magbibigay din ng ganyan. Pero mas mainit ang laban dito sa San Fernando. Mas masaya para sa mga taga-San Fernando. Mas masaya kapag may laban kasi mas bongga ang mga pamaskong handog ng bawat kandidato. Kaya sa inyong lahat advance Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!" Caluag also saidm

Also present during the event were SM Supermalls Vice President for Operations Junias Eusebio, SM City Pampanga Mall Manager Charmaine Lyn V. Bacani, Mexico Vice Mayor Susana Siron, Department of Tourism Region 3 Chief Tourism Operations Officer Avon Timbol, and the indefatigable City of San Fernando Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan.