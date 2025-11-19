SM City Pampanga to light “Biggest Lantern of Hope”

SM City Pampanga is set to light the skies as it transforms the Pampanga Eye into the Biggest Lantern of Hope at 6 PM on November 29 (Saturday).

The event will be marking one of the mall’s major attractions for the holiday season.

The 65-meter (213-foot) Ferris wheel is set to dazzle spectators as it lights up with thousands of dancing LED lights, accompanied by fireworks dancing to the tune of famous Yuletide tunes.

A pyrotechnic music show will also take place during the event. Thousands of visitors are expected to fill up the mall’s Amphitheatre area and surrounding parking lots.

The Pampanga Eye, known as the biggest Ferris wheel in the country, will be turned into a giant lantern, drawing visitors from different parts of Pampanga and the region.

SM City Pampanga Public Relations Officer Venus Manalang said the event is part of the mall’s participation in the celebrations of the Yuletide Season.