SM City Pampanga's Castaway music fest

Beating the heat of summer, over 40,000 crowds flocked at the Amphitheater of SM City Pampanga for the 9th Castaway 2024 Music Festival.

The event's highlights included the electrifying performance of DJ Loonyo, Agsunta, Pinoy rock bands This Band, Mayonnaise and Silent Sanctuary.

In an interview DJ Loonyo got ecstatic with how Cabalens embraced his kind of music and performance.

"Nakakakiliti sa puso.Kasi talagang IBA ang ipinakitang excitement ng mga Kapampangan audience. Yung tipong mawawala lahat ng pagod mo during the performance. Actually, it's my second year sa Castaway dito sa SM City Pampanga. Last year kasi medyo tinitimpla pa nila ko. Although, ramdam ko na yung init ng pagtanggap nila.

"Iba naman this year, mas grabe sila kumbaga, mas naging wild in a way na talagang sumasabay sila sa mga songs and at the same time sinasabayan nila ng sayaw. Yung tipong makikita mo na talagang they enjoy the party. Kaya nga looking forward ako to see them again next year and in the coming years.And I promise them a more intense performance every year."

On the other hand, Silent Sanctuary feels the same way.

"Iba talaga ang Kapampangan audience. Kahit nasa stage kami performing nararamdaman mo yung knit ng pagtanggap nila. And kami as performers, overwhelmed kami kapag ganun. Mas lalu kami ginaganahan!"

SM Supermalls Asst. Vice Pres for North 5 Andrea Madlangbayan-Rodriguez promised to present more exciting surprises in the coming years.

" Our purpose naman is to bring joy and happiness to our customers. We are so thankful kasi full force ns namdn ang Castaway. Next year, and in the coming years we will present more exciting, more fun-filled for all our party goers!"