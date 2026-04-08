SM Foundation Marks World Health Day with Medical Mission in Cabanatuan City

In celebration of World Health Day, more than 800 healthcare services were delivered to residents of Cabanatuan City through Gamot Para Sa Kapwa - a medical and dental mission led by SM Foundation Inc. at SM City Cabanatuan on April 7.

Beneficiaries received free medical consultations and laboratory services through a mobile clinic, dental check-ups and extractions, as well as essential medicines and vitamins—services that provided immediate relief to families in need of basic healthcare.

Children, senior citizens, and working individuals all took part in the initiative, highlighting the program’s broad reach and relevance. For many, the mission was not only an opportunity to address health concerns but also a reminder of the importance of preventive care—an advocacy at the heart of World Health Day.

The success of the activity was made possible through the collaboration of dedicated health partners, including the Philippine Pharmacists Association Nueva Ecija, Philippine Medical Association Nueva Ecija, and the City Health Office of Cabanatuan City. Their collective efforts ensured that services were delivered efficiently and that each patient received proper care.

Continuing its commitment to expanding healthcare access, SM Foundation will hold another medical and dental mission on April 8 at the San Leonardo Gymnasium in partnership with BDO Network. The upcoming outreach aims to provide the same services to around 800 more patients, extending the reach of care to even more communities in need.

Through initiatives like these, SM Foundation brings the spirit of World Health Day to life—making quality healthcare more accessible while helping build healthier, more resilient communities.