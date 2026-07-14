SM Foundation welcomes 1,100 college scholar record

SM Foundation has welcomed a record-breaking 1,100 new college scholars, the largest batch in the history of its College Scholarship Program.

The foundation said this reaffirmed its commitment to make higher education more accessible to deserving but financially-challenged Filipino youth.

The new scholars were introduced during the Scholarship Awarding Ceremony held on July 3, 2026.

SM Foundation said event marked another milestone for the program established by SM founder Henry "Tatang" Sy Sr., who believed that education is one of the most effective tools for breaking the cycle of poverty and creating opportunities for lasting social mobility.

The latest batch of scholars joined thousands of SM scholars nationwide who have pursued higher education through the program.

The foundation said many of their scholars were able to build careers while helping uplift their families and communities.

Beyond providing financial assistance, the SM College Scholarship Program offers holistic support throughout a scholar's academic journey, helping students develop not only their knowledge and skills but also the values, resilience, and confidence needed to succeed in college and beyond.

During the awarding ceremony, the scholars participated in an interactive session that encouraged them to reflect on the challenges they may face in their studies and future careers.

Through discussions and shared experiences, they were reminded that perseverance, adaptability, and a strong sense of purpose are key to overcoming obstacles and achieving their goals.

Since its establishment, the SM College Scholarship Program supported 7,376 scholars and produced 4,640 graduates, with each beneficiary representing a story of hope transformed into opportunity through education.