SM IMAX branches upgraded with laser

SM Cinema, the country’s largest film exhibitor, announces the reopening of two IMAX theatres in Davao and Pampanga featuring the brand-new IMAX® with Laser, a next generation laser projection and multi-channel sound system that delivers crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else.
These upgrades are part of SM Cinema’s initiative to modernize its IMAX theatres, encouraging a new generation of moviegoers to experience films on the big screen.
The milestone also marks the completion of IMAX® with Laser upgrades across all branches: SM City Clark, SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM Cebu, SM Iloilo, and SM Lanang.
IMAX with Laser is set apart by its 4K laser projection system featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technology that delivers crystal clear images, increased resolution, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The new experience also features next generation IMAX precision sound, delivering greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion.
With IMAX with Laser, moviegoers at SM Lanang and SM City Clark can now experience:
• Crystal Clear IMAX Laser Projection: Increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrasts, as well as the widest range of colors available to filmmakers to deliver the most life-like visuals for moviegoers.
• Next Generation IMAX Precision Sound: Patented sound technology delivers striking clarity and depth alongside perfected tuned sound and evenly distributed audio throughout the theatre.
• IMAX Immersion by Design: Custom-designed theatres with stadium seating for clear vantage points at every seat, as well as custom screens for the brightest images.
Moviegoers can now watch movies including “Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time,” “Deep Water,” “Michael,” “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway,” “Mortal Kombat II,” “Speed Demon,” and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” at their most-loved SM Lanang and SM City Clark’s upgraded IMAX® theatres.