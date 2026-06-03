SM IMAX branches upgraded with laser

SM Cinema, the country’s largest film exhibitor, announces the reopening of two IMAX theatres in Davao and Pampanga featuring the brand-new IMAX® with Laser, a next generation laser projection and multi-channel sound system that delivers crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else.

These upgrades are part of SM Cinema’s initiative to modernize its IMAX theatres, encouraging a new generation of moviegoers to experience films on the big screen.

The milestone also marks the completion of IMAX® with Laser upgrades across all branches: SM City Clark, SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM Cebu, SM Iloilo, and SM Lanang.

IMAX with Laser is set apart by its 4K laser projection system featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technology that delivers crystal clear images, increased resolution, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The new experience also features next generation IMAX precision sound, delivering greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion.