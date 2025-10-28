SM malls in Cabanatuan Illuminate the Season with ‘Tied with Love’ Christmas Displays

The holiday season officially sparkled to life in Cabanatuan City as SM City Cabanatuan and SM Megacenter Cabanatuan launched their signature Christmas installations, each offering a unique visual experience that celebrates connection and generosity.

At SM City Cabanatuan, the Winter Safari Wonderland, unveiled on October 24, stands as a bold blend of adventure and elegance.

The centerpiece — a 35-foot Christmas tree accented by a grand golden bow — is surrounded by gold safari animals and smaller companion trees in varying heights.

The design captures the essence of togetherness, where ribbons serve as symbols of love and unity across families and communities.

SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, for its part, introduced its Dazzling Ribbon Ride on Monday, October 27.

The space glows with sweeping crimson ribbons, archways of light, and a stunning tree topped with a golden star.

Visitors are invited to stroll beneath radiant arches, accompanied by the sound of Christmas carols and the sight of reindeer and presents — a celebration that brings people together in joy and nostalgia.

“Christmas at SM is always about creating shared experiences,” said Marvin Mauro Magtoto, Mall Manager of SM City Cabanatuan. “Our displays are designed to inspire warmth, connection, and the true meaning of the season.”

From the majestic safari-inspired wonderland to the vibrant ribbon-filled spectacle, both malls embody SM’s Christmas message: love ties everything together.

Guests are invited to visit, capture memories, and enjoy live performances as SM Cabanatuan transforms into a destination of holiday magic and heartfelt celebration.