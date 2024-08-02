SM Malls in Pampanga support Brigada Eskwela

The SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Telabastagan, and SM City San Fernando Downtown recently participated in the annual Brigada Eskwela at elementary schools in the province.

At Dau Homesite Elementary School, SM City Clark joined volunteers to undertake a transformation of the learning environment.

Classroom walls and window grills were repainted, and the surroundings were cleaned to create a conducive atmosphere for students.

SM City Pampanga for its part adopted the Lagundi Elementary School, where the mall donated cleaning and painting materials.

SM City Telabastagan also extended their support to Telabastagan Integrated School, where they provided cleaning materials.

Meanwhile, SM City San Fernando Downtown took their commitment to community development by adopting Sta. Teresita Day Care.

In addition to cleaning the facility, SM City San Fernando Downtown donated school supplies to the school.

Part of the activity was the turnover of books to support the educational needs of students, enriching their learning experience.

Executives of SM Supermalls in the province said "this act of kindness and generosity will have an impact on the school, promoting a positive and hygienic learning environment.

The program of SM, in partnership with DepEd, has been a traditional activity where SM employees devote their time to help clean, repaint, and repair classrooms for the improvement of school facilities