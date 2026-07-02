SM PRIDE TAKEOVER: Your Main-Character Moment Starts Here

This Pride Month, SM Supermalls transforms into a vibrant stage where everyone can shine. From June 22 to 30, your most-loved SM Supermalls invites LGBTQIA+ communities, allies, families, and friends to come together for a week-long celebration of diversity, creativity, and authentic self-expression.
Through #RainbowPrideAtSM, SM continues to champion safe and welcoming spaces where everyone can feel seen, valued, and celebrated. With colorful installations, exciting performances, community activities, and Pride-inspired, maxed-out experiences, everyone is invited to embrace their main-character moment and celebrate exactly who they are.
One of the campaign's highlights was the installation of Rainbow Pride Photospots across SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Telabastagan, SM City San Fernando Downtown, SM City Tarlac, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Cabanatuan, SM Megacenter, SM City Marilao, SM City Baliwag, and SM Center Pulilan. The vibrant installations became favorite destinations for visitors who captured memorable photos and shared messages of love, acceptance, and self-expression.
Several malls also staged lively Rainbow Drag Shows and Pride Parades, including SM City Tarlac, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Bataan, SM Megacenter, SM City Marilao, SM Center Pulilan, and SM City Pampanga. Featuring dazzling drag performers, entertainers, and Pride advocates, the celebrations brought together diverse communities in an energetic showcase of talent, creativity, and confidence while promoting equality and inclusion.
The festivities also extended beyond entertainment through the SM Active Hub x RunRio Pride Run, which united runners, fitness enthusiasts, allies, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community in colorful races held across key destinations nationwide. Following successful legs in Davao, Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Cebu, participants proudly wore rainbow-inspired attire and celebrated solidarity through movement, reinforcing the campaign's message of empowerment and community.
Sports also became a platform for inclusion through the Play With Pride: Pickleball Rally, hosted at SM City Cabanatuan, SM Center Pulilan, and SM City Telabastagan. The friendly tournament encouraged camaraderie, healthy competition, and meaningful connections among participants while fostering an environment where everyone could freely express themselves.
Meanwhile, SM Cinema highlighted Pride Month with a curated lineup of films celebrating love, identity, resilience, and self-expression. Featured titles included Open Endings, All The Things I Leave You, 10s Across the Borders, and Drags to Riches, giving audiences meaningful stories that reflected the richness and diversity of LGBTQIA+ experiences.
Celebrate Pride at SM
More than a celebration, #RainbowPrideAtSM is a reminder that everyone deserves a space where they can express themselves freely, build meaningful connections, and feel a sense of belonging.
Discover colorful experiences, celebrate diverse communities, and create unforgettable main-character moments at your most-loved SM Supermalls.
For updates and schedules of Pride Month activities, visit SM Supermalls' official social media pages and join the celebration through #RainbowPrideAtSM.
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.