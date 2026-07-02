SM PRIDE TAKEOVER: Your Main-Character Moment Starts Here

This Pride Month, SM Supermalls transforms into a vibrant stage where everyone can shine. From June 22 to 30, your most-loved SM Supermalls invites LGBTQIA+ communities, allies, families, and friends to come together for a week-long celebration of diversity, creativity, and authentic self-expression.

Through #RainbowPrideAtSM, SM continues to champion safe and welcoming spaces where everyone can feel seen, valued, and celebrated. With colorful installations, exciting performances, community activities, and Pride-inspired, maxed-out experiences, everyone is invited to embrace their main-character moment and celebrate exactly who they are.