SM Prime, SM Cares cited in UN Annual Results Report

The United Nations Philippines recently released its 2025 Annual Results Report, highlighting the critical role of private sector collaboration in bringing global causes to local communities.

Among the key partners recognized were SM Prime and SM Cares, commended for serving as vital amplifiers for major international campaigns, including the UN@80 Campaign and National Women’s Month.

The UN report underscores how SM utilized its massive physical footprint—spanning malls, digital screens, and cinemas—to transform everyday public spaces into hubs for civic engagement and global adv Bridging the Global to the Local

SM’s inclusion in the UN report signals a shift toward a new era of corporate citizenship—where collaboration reinforces the reach of good work.

Hosting UN initiatives such as the nationwide Women’s Month and UN@80 activations, SM has enabled greater access for these campaigns through the everyday spaces where Filipinos gather allowed the initiatives to achieve unprecedented reach, engaging tens of millions of mall-goers.

"True sustainability and development cannot happen in a vacuum," said Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls. "Our malls are modern plazas where communities gather. We are deeply honored by the UN's recognition, but the real credit belongs to the millions of Filipinos who stopped, engaged, and took these conversations to heart."

A Blueprint for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

The collaboration directly aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), demonstrating how the private sector can provide the infrastructure needed to amplify humanitarian and developmental messages.

During the Women’s Month initiatives, SM's digital assets amplified gender equality and empowerment. Later in the year, the UN@80 Campaign utilized SM’s high-traffic areas to educate the public on eight decades of global peace, human rights, and sustainable development efforts, making international diplomacy tangible for the everyday commuter and family.

As the UN looks toward future milestones, the success of these campaigns provides a clear blueprint for how corporations can lend their scale to causes that matter. By stepping up as the facilitator, SM has shown that the ultimate metric of corporate success is how well a company can serve the community it inhabits. (PR)