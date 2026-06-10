SM Supermalls amplifies Gen Z’s voice at Super Pinoy Vibes

MANILA, Philippines, 4th June 2026 — Filipino culture continues to evolve, and today’s generation is shaping it in exciting new ways.
From the way Gen Z speaks and expresses themselves online to the music they stream, the food they crave, and the trends they proudly own, being “Pinoy” today is all about creativity, connection, and self-expression.
This June, your most-loved SM Supermalls brings all of that together through Super Pinoy Vibes, a fresh celebration of modern Filipino identity where culture, community, food, music, and style collide in immersive experiences made for today’s generation.
Whether you’re bonding with your barkada, hunting for your next food obsession, or showing off your own Pinoy vibe online, SM Supermalls is the place to Gala To The Max this Independence Day.
Taste the flavors that hit different
No Pinoy celebration is complete without food, and Super Pinoy Vibes serves up familiar Filipino favorites with exciting twists that today’s generation can’t get enough of.
From Max’s Sarap to the bones signature fried chicken, to Mesa’s crowd-favorite Crispy Flying Seafood Noodles, discover local dishes that bring comfort, nostalgia, and a taste of Pinoy pride to every celebration.
And at Manam, available in SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao, modern Filipino comfort food takes center stage with crowd favorites like House Crispy Sisig and Watermelon Sinigang—dishes that continue to resonate across generations.
Honor Filipino heritage with a feast that's proudly Pinoy! Share the rich, savory flavors of signature Lechon Belly at SALO in SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, SM City Marilao, and SM City Baliwag. This June 12, celebrate Filipino pride through a delicious dining experience made for sharing.
And at Manam, available in SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao, modern Filipino comfort food takes center stage with crowd favorites like House Crispy Sisig and Watermelon Sinigang—dishes that continue to resonate across generations.
Honor Filipino heritage with a feast that's proudly Pinoy! Share the rich, savory flavors of signature Lechon Belly at SALO in SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, SM City Marilao, and SM City Baliwag. This June 12, celebrate Filipino pride through a delicious dining experience made for sharing.
Enjoy Independence Day at SM with a true taste of Kapampangan pride at Ikabud. Indulge in their authentic sisig—sizzling, flavorful, and perfectly crafted to showcase Pampanga’s rich culinary heritage. With its irresistible mix of crisp and savory goodness, every bite is a feast worth sharing. Make your June 12 celebration even more satisfying by visiting Ikabud’ at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, and SM City Tarlac.
Express your Pinoy vibe
Super Pinoy Vibes goes beyond food, turning your most-loved SM Supermalls into spaces where today’s generation can celebrate Filipino creativity, identity, and community in fresh and exciting ways.
From June 1 to 12, shoppers can explore the Pinoy Vibe Photo Spots and Sari-Sari Bazaar, where colorful installations, local finds, fashion pieces, accessories, and unique products create the perfect space to show off your own Pinoy style. Whether you’re snapping content for your feed or discovering locally made finds, every corner becomes part of the experience.
Celebrate culture with the community
The celebration officially kicks off with special Flag Raising Ceremonies on June 12, setting the tone for a day filled with Filipino pride and youthful energy.
From June 12 to 14, the Super Pinoy Sale brings exciting deals and sulit finds across participating SM malls—making it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your essentials, or discover something new while celebrating local culture.
Meanwhile, runners and fitness enthusiasts can also join the Manila Marathon Run, bringing together movement, community, and Filipino pride in one high-energy celebration this Independence Month.
Feel the energy of modern Pinoy culture
Filipino creativity takes center stage at the Pinoy Cosplay Parade: Super Havey on June 12, where iconic Filipino superheroes come to life through elaborate costumes and larger-than-life performances that celebrate local pop culture in bold and imaginative ways.
Music lovers can also vibe to the sounds of local talent at Pinoy Jam: Viral Ang Tunog, where live performances transform your most-loved SM Supermall into a celebration of Filipino music, energy, and youth culture, creating a maxed-out experience filled with homegrown talent, community spirit, and Pinoy pride.
This Independence Month, celebrate what makes today’s Filipino generation unique through experiences that feel proudly local, fresh, and uniquely yours.
Experience modern Filipino culture and make memories only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.
About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.