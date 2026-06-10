Pampanga

SM Supermalls amplifies Gen Z’s voice at Super Pinoy Vibes

Experience our roots, remixed!
Iconic Philippine-inspired installations welcome shoppers as SM Supermalls to celebrate Filipino pride, creativity, and culture at Super Pinoy Vibes.
Iconic Philippine-inspired installations welcome shoppers as SM Supermalls to celebrate Filipino pride, creativity, and culture at Super Pinoy Vibes.
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MANILA, Philippines, 4th June 2026 — Filipino culture continues to evolve, and today’s generation is shaping it in exciting new ways.

From the way Gen Z speaks and expresses themselves online to the music they stream, the food they crave, and the trends they proudly own, being “Pinoy” today is all about creativity, connection, and self-expression.

This June, your most-loved SM Supermalls brings all of that together through Super Pinoy Vibes, a fresh celebration of modern Filipino identity where culture, community, food, music, and style collide in immersive experiences made for today’s generation.

Whether you’re bonding with your barkada, hunting for your next food obsession, or showing off your own Pinoy vibe online, SM Supermalls is the place to Gala To The Max this Independence Day.

Max’s Sarap to the bones fried chicken available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Cabanatuan and SM City Marilao
Max’s Sarap to the bones fried chicken available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Cabanatuan and SM City Marilao

Taste the flavors that hit different

No Pinoy celebration is complete without food, and Super Pinoy Vibes serves up familiar Filipino favorites with exciting twists that today’s generation can’t get enough of.

Mesa’s Crispy Flying Seafood Noodles available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Telabastagan, and SM City Olongapo Central.
Mesa’s Crispy Flying Seafood Noodles available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Telabastagan, and SM City Olongapo Central.

From Max’s Sarap to the bones signature fried chicken, to Mesa’s crowd-favorite Crispy Flying Seafood Noodles, discover local dishes that bring comfort, nostalgia, and a taste of Pinoy pride to every celebration.

And at Manam, available in SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao, modern Filipino comfort food takes center stage with crowd favorites like House Crispy Sisig and Watermelon Sinigang—dishes that continue to resonate across generations.

Honor Filipino heritage with a feast that's proudly Pinoy! Share the rich, savory flavors of signature Lechon Belly at SALO in SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, SM City Marilao, and SM City Baliwag. This June 12, celebrate Filipino pride through a delicious dining experience made for sharing.

Manam’s House Crispy Sisig available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao.
Manam’s House Crispy Sisig available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao.
Manam’s Beef Short Rib Watermelon Sinigang available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao
Manam’s Beef Short Rib Watermelon Sinigang available at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao

And at Manam, available in SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Marilao, modern Filipino comfort food takes center stage with crowd favorites like House Crispy Sisig and Watermelon Sinigang—dishes that continue to resonate across generations.

Honor Filipino heritage with a feast that's proudly Pinoy! Share the rich, savory flavors of signature Lechon Belly at SALO in SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, SM City Marilao, and SM City Baliwag. This June 12, celebrate Filipino pride through a delicious dining experience made for sharing.

S.A.L.O ‘s Lechon Belly available at SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, SM City Marilao, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM City Baliwag.
S.A.L.O ‘s Lechon Belly available at SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, SM City Marilao, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM City Baliwag.

Enjoy Independence Day at SM with a true taste of Kapampangan pride at Ikabud. Indulge in their authentic sisig—sizzling, flavorful, and perfectly crafted to showcase Pampanga’s rich culinary heritage. With its irresistible mix of crisp and savory goodness, every bite is a feast worth sharing. Make your June 12 celebration even more satisfying by visiting Ikabud’ at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, and SM City Tarlac.

Ikabud’s sisig available at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, and SM City Tarlac.
Ikabud’s sisig available at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, and SM City Tarlac.

Express your Pinoy vibe

Goldilocks’ Ube Cheese Puto available in all SM Malls in North Luzon.
Goldilocks’ Ube Cheese Puto available in all SM Malls in North Luzon.
Snap, pose, and show off your Pinoy pride at the Super Pinoy Vibes Photo Spot, an immersive installation celebrating Filipino culture, community, and creativity at your most-loved SM City Clark.
Snap, pose, and show off your Pinoy pride at the Super Pinoy Vibes Photo Spot, an immersive installation celebrating Filipino culture, community, and creativity at your most-loved SM City Clark.

Super Pinoy Vibes goes beyond food, turning your most-loved SM Supermalls into spaces where today’s generation can celebrate Filipino creativity, identity, and community in fresh and exciting ways.

From June 1 to 12, shoppers can explore the Pinoy Vibe Photo Spots and Sari-Sari Bazaar, where colorful installations, local finds, fashion pieces, accessories, and unique products create the perfect space to show off your own Pinoy style. Whether you’re snapping content for your feed or discovering locally made finds, every corner becomes part of the experience.

SM City Cabanatuan celebrates Philippine Independence Day with a colorful and interactive photo spot featuring today’s trending Pinoy expressions. Shoppers strike a pose at the vibrant “ANO TARA?” display, surrounded by popular Gen Z terms such as “PA IS WER!” (power), “LODI” (idol), and “G!” (game or go), reflecting the evolving language and creativity of Filipinos. The festive setup highlights Filipino culture, identity, and modern expressions, inviting mallgoers to celebrate Independence Day in a fun and engaging way.
SM City Cabanatuan celebrates Philippine Independence Day with a colorful and interactive photo spot featuring today’s trending Pinoy expressions. Shoppers strike a pose at the vibrant “ANO TARA?” display, surrounded by popular Gen Z terms such as “PA IS WER!” (power), “LODI” (idol), and “G!” (game or go), reflecting the evolving language and creativity of Filipinos. The festive setup highlights Filipino culture, identity, and modern expressions, inviting mallgoers to celebrate Independence Day in a fun and engaging way.
SM City Marilao flexes Super Pinoy Vibes through a giant kwek-kwek installation, paying homage to one of the Philippines’ most beloved street food favorites. The vibrant photo spot adds a playful and nostalgic touch, celebrating the rich flavors and colorful traditions of Filipino culture. 
SM City Marilao flexes Super Pinoy Vibes through a giant kwek-kwek installation, paying homage to one of the Philippines’ most beloved street food favorites. The vibrant photo spot adds a playful and nostalgic touch, celebrating the rich flavors and colorful traditions of Filipino culture. 
Colorful jeepney-inspired signboards take center stage at SM City Baliwag’s Super Pinoy Vibes installation, highlighting beloved Filipino expressions and the unique charm of the country’s most iconic mode of transportation. 
Colorful jeepney-inspired signboards take center stage at SM City Baliwag’s Super Pinoy Vibes installation, highlighting beloved Filipino expressions and the unique charm of the country’s most iconic mode of transportation. 
SM Center Pulilan’s “Tara, Laro?” attraction at the Super Pinoy Vibes installation features larger-than-life Filipino games, inviting shoppers to relive childhood memories while celebrating the fun, nostalgia, and cultural pride of traditional Filipino play. 
SM Center Pulilan’s “Tara, Laro?” attraction at the Super Pinoy Vibes installation features larger-than-life Filipino games, inviting shoppers to relive childhood memories while celebrating the fun, nostalgia, and cultural pride of traditional Filipino play. 
Celebrate Philippine Independence Day with proudly local vibes. Strike a pose at SM City Olongapo Downtown’s supersized snack photospot and explore their local MSME selling carts for budget-friendly pinoy finds and authentic treats.
Celebrate Philippine Independence Day with proudly local vibes. Strike a pose at SM City Olongapo Downtown’s supersized snack photospot and explore their local MSME selling carts for budget-friendly pinoy finds and authentic treats.
As the nation marks Independence Day, the sound of strumming strings echoes pride and unity—celebrating Filipino heritage, culture, and the enduring spirit of freedom at SM City Tarlac.
As the nation marks Independence Day, the sound of strumming strings echoes pride and unity—celebrating Filipino heritage, culture, and the enduring spirit of freedom at SM City Tarlac.
Support Filipino creativity and craftsmanship at the Sari-Sari Bazaar in SM City Bataan. Discover proudly Pinoy-made treasures, from handcrafted native bags and accessories to locally created paintings. Support homegrown artisans with every purchase.
Support Filipino creativity and craftsmanship at the Sari-Sari Bazaar in SM City Bataan. Discover proudly Pinoy-made treasures, from handcrafted native bags and accessories to locally created paintings. Support homegrown artisans with every purchase.

Celebrate culture with the community

The celebration officially kicks off with special Flag Raising Ceremonies on June 12, setting the tone for a day filled with Filipino pride and youthful energy.

From June 12 to 14, the Super Pinoy Sale brings exciting deals and sulit finds across participating SM malls—making it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your essentials, or discover something new while celebrating local culture.

Meanwhile, runners and fitness enthusiasts can also join the Manila Marathon Run, bringing together movement, community, and Filipino pride in one high-energy celebration this Independence Month.

Feel the energy of modern Pinoy culture

Filipino creativity takes center stage at the Pinoy Cosplay Parade: Super Havey on June 12, where iconic Filipino superheroes come to life through elaborate costumes and larger-than-life performances that celebrate local pop culture in bold and imaginative ways.

Music lovers can also vibe to the sounds of local talent at Pinoy Jam: Viral Ang Tunog, where live performances transform your most-loved SM Supermall into a celebration of Filipino music, energy, and youth culture, creating a maxed-out experience filled with homegrown talent, community spirit, and Pinoy pride.

This Independence Month, celebrate what makes today’s Filipino generation unique through experiences that feel proudly local, fresh, and uniquely yours.

Experience modern Filipino culture and make memories only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.

About SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.

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