SM Supermalls’ Art For Everyone 2026 brings local works closer to more communities SM

MANILA, Philippines, 1st July 2026 — Art has the power to tell stories, spark conversations, and bring communities together. Yet for many Filipinos, opportunities to experience and own original works of art can still feel out of reach.
This July, your most-loved SM Supermalls continues its commitment to making art more accessible through Art For Everyone 2026—a nationwide celebration of Filipino creativity that transforms participating malls into vibrant cultural spaces where art is not only showcased, but lived, shared, and appreciated by everyone. Through immersive exhibits and meaningful community engagement, visitors can enjoy a maxed-out experience that makes discovering art part of everyday life.
More than an art exhibit, Art For Everyone is a movement that champions accessibility, inclusivity, and community-driven creativity by providing a platform for emerging, student, and established Filipino artists to showcase their work to a wider audience of collectors, enthusiasts, families, and first-time art buyers.
Building on its internationally recognized success—including Gold for Innovation in the Use of Events at the 2025 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards and Gold for Art Event of the Year at the 2025 International Business Awards—Art For Everyone returns this year even bigger and more inclusive.
Last year, the initiative featured more than 6,000 artworks by over 1,200 Filipino artists across 21 SM malls. More importantly, it empowered local creatives by bringing their work closer to communities nationwide—proving that art truly belongs to everyone.
This year, Art For Everyone 2026 expands to 26 participating SM Supermalls, allowing even more communities to discover and celebrate the richness of Filipino artistry closer to home. Through oil paintings, mixed media, photography, sculpture, and other contemporary works, visitors can immerse themselves in diverse artistic expressions and gain a deeper appreciation of the country's vibrant creative landscape.
Working alongside local artists, schools, and creative communities, Art For Everyone continues to strengthen a growing ecosystem in which artistic expression thrives and meaningful connections are formed. Whether you're an experienced collector, an aspiring artist, or simply curious to explore something new, there's a place for everyone in this celebration of creativity.
"Art has the power to bring people together, tell the stories of our communities, and celebrate the richness of Filipino creativity. Through Art for Everyone, we continue to open our spaces to artists from across the country, making art more accessible while creating meaningful and maxed-out experiences for every Filipino who visits our most-loved malls," said SM Supermalls Executive Vice President Joaquin L. San Agustin
Visitors can explore inspiring collections from accomplished and emerging Filipino artists at the following malls:
● The Podium — July 21 to 26
● SM Mall of Asia — July 8 to 15
● SM Aura Premier — July 3 to 12
● SM Southmall — July 8 to 15
● SM City San Jose Del Monte — July 1 to 8
● SM City Masinag — July 13 to 26
● SM City San Mateo — July 13 to 19
● SM Center Angono — July 6 to 19
● SM City East Ortigas — July 19 to 31
● SM City San Lazaro — July 15 to 28
● SM City Sucat — July 4 to 17
● SM City La Union — July 19 to 31
● SM City Baguio — June 28 to July 10
● SM Center Dagupan — July 17 to 24
● SM City Tarlac — July 1 to 14
● SM City Clark — July 1 to 14
● SM City Baliwag — July 4 to 17
● SM City Lipa — July 18 to 31
● SM City Legazpi — July 15 to 28
● SM Seaside City Cebu — July 15 to 28
● SM City Iloilo — July 13 to 26
● SM City Bacolod — July 15 to 28
● SM CDO Downtown Premier — July 1 to 14
● SM City Butuan — July 20 to 31
● SM Lanang Premier — July 22 to August 3
● SM J Mall — July 6 to 17
Art For Everyone continues to redefine how art is experienced by transforming everyday mall visits into opportunities for cultural discovery, creative inspiration, and meaningful community connections. As an advocacy-led initiative, it gives promising Filipino artists a platform to be seen while making original artworks more accessible to everyone.
Support the thriving local art scene by visiting participating SM Supermalls this July. Discover inspiring works by Filipino artists, meet fellow art enthusiasts, purchase original pieces, and celebrate the creativity that continues to shape our communities.
Experience Art For Everyone 2026—only at your most-loved SM Supermalls, where creativity comes alive, and art truly belongs to everyone.
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.