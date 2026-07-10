SM Supermalls’ Art For Everyone 2026 brings local works closer to more communities SM

MANILA, Philippines, 1st July 2026 — Art has the power to tell stories, spark conversations, and bring communities together. Yet for many Filipinos, opportunities to experience and own original works of art can still feel out of reach.

This July, your most-loved SM Supermalls continues its commitment to making art more accessible through Art For Everyone 2026—a nationwide celebration of Filipino creativity that transforms participating malls into vibrant cultural spaces where art is not only showcased, but lived, shared, and appreciated by everyone. Through immersive exhibits and meaningful community engagement, visitors can enjoy a maxed-out experience that makes discovering art part of everyday life.

More than an art exhibit, Art For Everyone is a movement that champions accessibility, inclusivity, and community-driven creativity by providing a platform for emerging, student, and established Filipino artists to showcase their work to a wider audience of collectors, enthusiasts, families, and first-time art buyers.