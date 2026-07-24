SM Supermalls brews up the country's biggest coffee celebration with Coffee Fest 2026

Some of the best conversations don't happen around a dining table—they happen over coffee.

From catching up with friends after work and studying for hours to discovering a hidden café or simply taking a well-deserved break, coffee has become more than a daily ritual for Filipinos. Every cup tells a story, and every café becomes a space where people connect, create memories, and discover new experiences.

This July, SM Supermalls celebrates the country's thriving coffee culture through Coffee Fest 2026, bringing together coffee festivals, specialty cafés, local roasters, homegrown brands, and immersive experiences for coffee lovers nationwide.

Whether you're searching for your next favorite café, supporting local coffee entrepreneurs, or simply looking for a new place to unwind, Coffee Fest 2026 invites everyone to sip, discover, and Gala To The Max at your most-loved SM Supermalls.

Kick off the country's biggest coffee celebration

The festivities run from July 17 to 19 at SM Megamall, where the Biyaya Sustainable Living Festival, Manila Coffee Festival, and Coffee Expo Manila come together for three days to celebrate Filipino coffee—from farm to cup.

Meet local farmers, artisan roasters, brewers, and coffee entrepreneurs while discovering how every cup supports sustainable livelihoods and the future of Philippine coffee.

Tickets are available at https://biyayafestival.helixpay.ph/.

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