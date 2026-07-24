SM Supermalls brews up the country's biggest coffee celebration with Coffee Fest 2026

Some of the best conversations don't happen around a dining table—they happen over coffee.
From catching up with friends after work and studying for hours to discovering a hidden café or simply taking a well-deserved break, coffee has become more than a daily ritual for Filipinos. Every cup tells a story, and every café becomes a space where people connect, create memories, and discover new experiences.
This July, SM Supermalls celebrates the country's thriving coffee culture through Coffee Fest 2026, bringing together coffee festivals, specialty cafés, local roasters, homegrown brands, and immersive experiences for coffee lovers nationwide.
Whether you're searching for your next favorite café, supporting local coffee entrepreneurs, or simply looking for a new place to unwind, Coffee Fest 2026 invites everyone to sip, discover, and Gala To The Max at your most-loved SM Supermalls.
Kick off the country's biggest coffee celebration
The festivities run from July 17 to 19 at SM Megamall, where the Biyaya Sustainable Living Festival, Manila Coffee Festival, and Coffee Expo Manila come together for three days to celebrate Filipino coffee—from farm to cup.
Meet local farmers, artisan roasters, brewers, and coffee entrepreneurs while discovering how every cup supports sustainable livelihoods and the future of Philippine coffee.
Tickets are available at https://biyayafestival.helixpay.ph/.
Coffee N' Chill: Your Third Space for Coffee Stories
The celebration continues from July 20 to August 2 as Coffee N' Chill transforms participating SM Supermalls into welcoming third spaces where every coffee break becomes a chance to slow down, connect, and discover something new.
Following the Biyaya Sustainable Living Festival, select coffee purveyors will also bring their signature brews to participating SM Supermalls from July 24 to 26, giving more communities the opportunity to experience homegrown coffee brands.
Across participating malls, guests can look forward to:
● Coffee N' Chill Bazaars featuring specialty cafés and local coffee brands
● Coffee & Clicks Instagram-worthy photo spots
● Exclusive coffee deals through SM Malls Online Swipe Deals
● Coffee tasting sessions and pop-up experiences from participating coffee merchants
● Special activities and promotions at select SM Supermalls, including SM Mall of Asia and other participating malls
Whether you're meeting friends, working remotely, or simply enjoying a quiet afternoon, Coffee N' Chill offers a maxed-out coffee experience at your most-loved SM Supermalls.
Discover the country's largest collection of cafés and coffee experiences
Whether you're café hopping with friends or searching for your next go-to brew, your most-loved SM Supermalls offer coffee experiences worth discovering.
Explore refined coffee creations at Paya St. Coffee, where signature favorites like the rich Black Sesame Latte and the comforting Coconut Crème Latte are crafted to satisfy every coffee craving with every sip.
Coffee lovers can also enjoy their perfect brew at But First, Coffee in SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Tarlac, and SM City Clark. where every cup is crafted to deliver bold flavors and a refreshing pick-me-up—ideal for busy mornings or laid-back afternoons.
For those who love pairing great coffee with hearty Filipino comfort food, Muhlach at SM City Olongapo Downtown offers a cozy dining experience complemented by satisfying coffee selections, making it the perfect spot to relax, recharge, and catch up with family and friends.
Enjoy homegrown flavors at The Beanery, known for its Jello Freeze. You may also try The Beanery’s promo for coffee and chill. Free coffee for every purchase of slice cake from July 20,-Aug 2, 2026. You may also try playful coffee creations at CHN Cafe, featuring favorites like the Caramel Macchiato and Java Chip.
Take a well-deserved coffee break at SM City Marilao with two must-visit cafés perfect for every mood. Enjoy handcrafted coffee and freshly made donuts at Founders Donuts Coffee, where every sip pairs perfectly with sweet treats, or discover the bold, authentic flavors of Vietnam at Cộng Cà Phê, home to its signature Vietnamese and Coconut Coffee. Whether you're meeting friends, working remotely, or simply unwinding, these coffee destinations offer the perfect spot to relax and chill at SM City Marilao.
Warm up with delightful flavors at SM City Tarlac, SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Pampanga, and SM City Clark where BBK Bibingka and Coffee and Mister Donut serve satisfying coffee moments for every kind of day. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee paired with classic bibingka at BBK, or treat yourself to Mister Donut's signature coffee and its well-loved donuts.
Find your perfect café escape at SM City Baliwag with Better Coffee and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at SM City Baliwag, SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, SM City Bataan, SM City Tarlac, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Telabastagan.
Enjoy expertly crafted coffee and a cozy ambiance at Better Coffee, or savor premium coffee and tea selections paired with delicious pastries at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Whether you're catching up with friends or enjoying a quiet moment, these cafés offer the perfect blend of comfort and great flavors.
Elevate your coffee moments at SM Center Pulilan with delicious brews from Coffee Bay and Brew x Press. From rich, handcrafted coffee to refreshing café favorites, both destinations offer satisfying drinks in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're starting your day or ending it on a relaxing note, every visit is made better with a great cup of coffee.
The perfect blend of coffee, community, and culture
This Coffee Fest 2026, discover why SM Supermalls has become the country's favorite third space for coffee lovers. From immersive festivals and specialty cafés to homegrown coffee brands and meaningful community experiences, every visit is an opportunity to discover new flavors, support Filipino coffee makers, and create memories over every cup.
Whether you're a seasoned coffee enthusiast or simply searching for your next favorite café, enjoy a maxed-out coffee experience and Gala To The Max—only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM.