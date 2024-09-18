SM Supermalls brings the best of the regions with Foodie Festival

Discover the food lover's ultimate destination at SM Supermalls, where a spectacular showcase of the best regional cuisine awaits! This September, SM Supermalls transforms into a vibrant food haven with a series of exciting events designed to bring the finest regional flavors to you. From irresistible dining deals to festive decorations and lively entertainment, the SM malls are set to provide exceptional food and fun
Craving some classic Filipino meryenda? Hit up Chedeng's in the SM foodcourt at SM City Bataan for all the tasty treats you're after.
Experienc EATS & TREATS, where SM Foodcourt and mall tenants unveil exclusive dining deals and promotions that highlight the best regional flavors. Whether you're craving local specialties or trending international dishes, enjoy a range of discounts and special offers both in-store and online, making every meal a celebration.
SM City Pampanga’s Foodie Bestival Village exudes fiesta with it’s exciting food selection.
Step into the FOODIE BESTIVAL VILLAGE, an enchanting transformation of SM malls into a festive, gram-worthy wonderland. Adorned with colorful banderitas twinkling lights, and dazzling lanterns, this vibrant setting invites you to hang with you besties in a truly festive atmosphere
SM City Telabastagan’s Foodie Bestival Village brings the best of regional and homegrown dishes this September.
Indulge in the FAVOREATS FOOD MARKET, where a curated selection of the best regional and homegrown dishes await. This features authentic and trending cuisines from SM tenants and local MSMEs, offering a diverse array of flavors that showcase the rich culinary heritage of various regions.
Diverse flavors offered by local MSMEs are highlighted in SM City Telabastagan’s Favoreats Food Market.
Featured products by local MSMEs are available at Favoreats Food Market in SM City Pampanga.
Uniquely crafted snacks available at Jaslime, one of the exhibitors at the Foodie Bestival Village in SM City Clark.
Enhance your dining experience with BEATS & BITES, a specially curated playlist that complements the festive food exploration at the SM malls. Enjoy a dynamic mix of tunes that elevate the vibrant atmosphere, making every visit an enjoyable experience.
For an extra dose of excitement, select SM malls will also features BESTIVAL CHEF, highlighting the region's finest homegrown specialty dishes, prepared by mall tenant chefs to showcase this unique culinary experience. Additionally, don't miss BIG BITES, where oversized foodie displays create perfect photo opportunities, adding a fun and memorable twist to your visit.
Spend a month of fun at SM Supermalls, and celebrate the best of regional flavors from September 1 to 30, 2024!