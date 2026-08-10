SM Supermalls brings together today’s biggest tech, gaming, and fandom communities for Tech & Play Month

Technology has changed more than the way people work, communicate, and play—it has transformed the way communities are built.
Gaming has become a global spectator sport. Collecting has evolved into a thriving hobby culture. Content creation is now a career, while cosplay, trading card games, and pop culture fandoms continue to bring people together both online and offline.
Recognizing this shift, your most loved SM Supermalls launches Tech & Play Month, a month-long nationwide celebration from August 1 to 31, transforming malls into vibrant destinations where technology, gaming, creativity, and fandom converge through immersive maxed-out experiences designed for today’s generation.
More than a seasonal campaign, Tech & Play Month reflects SM Supermalls’ continued evolution into a destination where communities gather, passions are celebrated, and shared interests come to life.
Players Collective: Where every game begins
Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for your next favorite title or a seasoned competitor chasing your next win, Players Collective brings the excitement of gaming beyond the screen.
Throughout Tech & Play Month, visitors can join esports tournaments, watch thrilling competitions, connect with fellow players, and experience interactive gaming activations that celebrate one of today’s fastest-growing communities.
Gaming enthusiasts can level up the excitement through mall-initiated tournaments happening across participating SM malls. Super Play Con: Mobile Legends Tournament takes place on August 22 at SM Megacenter, August 23 at SM City Cabanatuan, and August 22 at SM City Telabastagan, bringing together mobile gaming communities for friendly competition and thrilling esports action.
Every great gaming journey starts with the right gear. At Game One Tech Store, players can explore the latest consoles, accessories, and titles before diving into the exciting experiences of Tech & Play Month.
Looking to level up your setup? Explore the latest consoles, games, accessories, and gaming gear at Gaming Grounds, where enthusiasts can discover new releases, try the latest hardware, and find everything they need for their next adventure. Wi
Builders Society: Build your perfect setup
For tech enthusiasts, every upgrade is an opportunity to create something better.
Whether you’re assembling your first gaming rig, upgrading your workstation, or discovering smart innovations for everyday living, Builders Society showcases the latest technology designed to power work, play, and everything in between.
Tech enthusiasts can also shop for the latest gadgets and upgrade their digital lifestyle at participating Cyberzone stores across the region. Whether they're looking for the newest smartphones, laptops for work or school, gaming peripherals, or everyday tech essentials, shoppers can visit Octagon at SM City Bataan, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac, SM City Olongapo Central, and SM City Olongapo Downtown, as well as Silicon Valley at SM City Bataan, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM City Olongapo Central. Those searching for premium cameras and imaging equipment can visit Sony at SM City Tarlac.
Adding to the excitement, shoppers at and SM City Tarlac can enjoy the Nationwide Gadget Sale from August 3 to 9, and at SM City Olongapo Central on August 1-31. offering exciting deals and promotions on the latest gadgets and tech accessories.
A great setup goes beyond your desk. Dyson's innovative home technology helps create cleaner, healthier, and more efficient spaces, giving you more time to focus on work, play, and creativity. Visitors can also experience Dyson at SM City Clark, where they can explore its latest premium cordless vacuums, air purifiers, hair care innovations, and smart home technology.
Visitors can also discover SM Home at the SM Store for smart cleaning innovations that make everyday life easier, along with exclusive product launches, immersive brand activations, nationwide gadget deals, and flexible payment options throughout Tech & Play Month.
Creators United: Turn ideas into reality
Every creator starts with an idea—and the right tools can help bring it to life.
Whether you’re capturing cinematic moments, producing content for social media, launching a livestream, or exploring photography for the first time, Creators United is designed to inspire creativity through hands-on experiences and the latest innovations.
Discover Sony’s cutting-edge imaging technology for stunning photos and videos, explore DJI’s industry-leading drones and creative imaging solutions, or experience smarter wellness through Oura Ring, designed to help creators stay energized and perform at their best.
Aspiring content creators, photographers, vloggers, and filmmakers can also discover professional-grade creative tools at participating SM malls. DJI is available at SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac, and SM City Olongapo Central, while Sony at SM City Tarlac offers the latest cameras and imaging solutions perfect for content creation, livestreaming, photography, and filmmaking.
From creator showcases and live demonstrations to interactive experiences with the latest creative technology, Tech & Play Month celebrates the growing community of storytellers, photographers, filmmakers, and digital creators shaping today’s culture.
Collectors Club: Find your next great discovery
For collectors and fans, the thrill isn’t just about owning something rare—it’s about sharing the experience with a community that understands your passion.
Throughout August, Collectors Club transforms participating SM malls into gathering places for hobbyists and enthusiasts through trading card game battles, cosplay showcases, collectible marketplaces, and fandom events that celebrate today’s biggest pop culture communities.
Fans can also immerse themselves in exciting community events throughout the month. Geek Fest Cosplay Parade takes place on August 16 at SM City Telabastagan, while SM City Olongapo Downtown hosts a series of fandom activities including the Beyblade Tournament and Cosplay Parade on August 15, the Mobile Legends Tournament and Virtual Games Competition on August 22, and the Tamiya Tournament on August 29. These events bring together cosplay enthusiasts, gamers, collectors, and hobbyists for a month-long celebration of creativity and shared passions.
Whether you’re searching for exclusive merchandise, expanding your collection, meeting fellow fans, or simply discovering a new hobby, every visit offers something unexpected to take home—and memories to share long after the event ends.
More than a mall destination
As technology continues to shape the way people live, learn, create, and connect, SM Supermalls is redefining what the modern mall experience can be.
Through Tech & Play Month, malls become more than places to shop—they become spaces where gamers compete, creators find inspiration, tech enthusiasts discover the latest innovations, and collectors connect over shared passions.
This August, whether you’re upgrading your gear, discovering your next favorite hobby, or simply looking for a fun day out with family and friends, there’s always something new to experience at SM Supermalls.
Experience Tech & Play Month from August 1 to 31 at participating SM Supermalls nationwide and discover the latest in technology, gaming, creativity, collectibles, and entertainment—all in one destination.
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is one of Southeast Asia's largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China. For generations, SM has grown alongside Filipino communities by creating destinations where people, businesses, and opportunities come together.
Through "My SM," SM continues to evolve with the changing lifestyles and needs of Filipino communities, reimagining the mall experience through thoughtfully designed spaces, better connectivity, innovative digital conveniences, and meaningful experiences that foster connection and strengthen communities.
My SM. Your Most Loved Supermall.