SM Supermalls brings together today’s biggest tech, gaming, and fandom communities for Tech & Play Month

Technology has changed more than the way people work, communicate, and play—it has transformed the way communities are built.

Gaming has become a global spectator sport. Collecting has evolved into a thriving hobby culture. Content creation is now a career, while cosplay, trading card games, and pop culture fandoms continue to bring people together both online and offline.

Recognizing this shift, your most loved SM Supermalls launches Tech & Play Month, a month-long nationwide celebration from August 1 to 31, transforming malls into vibrant destinations where technology, gaming, creativity, and fandom converge through immersive maxed-out experiences designed for today’s generation.

More than a seasonal campaign, Tech & Play Month reflects SM Supermalls’ continued evolution into a destination where communities gather, passions are celebrated, and shared interests come to life.

Players Collective: Where every game begins