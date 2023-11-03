SM Supermalls celebrate 65th anniversary with fun run

CLARK FREEPORT—In celebration of SM’s 65th anniversary, employees from the SM Group of Companies, including SM Investments Corporation, SM Retail, Inc. and its affiliates, SM Store, SM Markets, SM Prime Holdings, SM Development Corporation, and SM Supermalls joined a recent fun run.

Called Super Fun Run, the activity brought together employees, families, and friends for a memorable and impactful event.

In Olongapo, 134 participants, including employees and their families, went to the streets for a run that featured both a 6.5K and a 3K route. The event, held at SM City Olongapo Central on October 22, 2023 was a testament to SM's enduring spirit of unity and community engagement.

Winners of the fun run at SM City Olongapo Central include Marc Tabajonda (SM City Olongapo Central), first place in the 6.5k Male category; Princess Soriano (SM Olongapo Central), 6.5K Female category; John Mark Aman (SM Olongapo Downtown), 3K Male category; and Alysa Ramos, 3K Female category.

Over 13,000 employees consisting of around 6,895 employees from Metro Manila and 6,369 employees from the provinces simultaneously ran the 3K and the 6.5K distances in Manila and in 32 different venues nationwide including Olongapo, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Baguio, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Cebu, and Davao to name a few. #