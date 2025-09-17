SM Supermalls champions bike-friendly spaces

Cyclists across the country are pedaling with purpose and SM Supermalls is riding alongside them by creating vibrant, bike-friendly communities.

From dedicated bike lanes and secure parking to repair stations and inclusive community rides, SM’s bike-friendly features reflect a shared vision: to empower everyday cyclists and promote safe, sustainable, and climate-conscious mobility in cities.

Across SM Supermalls nationwide, cycling is embraced as a vibrant and sustainable way of life.

From dynamic community spaces like SM by the BAY to practical amenities such as secure bike parking and tire pump stations in malls including SM City Clark and SM City Olongapo Central, cyclists are supported every step of the way.

Malls, including SM City Roxas and others continue to enhance bike-friendly features, reinforcing SM’s commitment to promoting safer, greener, and more inclusive urban mobility for all.

“Cyclists are at the heart of our commitment to sustainable transport,” said Joaquin L. San Agustin, SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing. “That’s why we’re committed to creating spaces that support and celebrate the biking community. Through our Bike-Friendly initiatives, we’re making meaningful strides toward more inclusive, accessible, and cyclist-friendly malls.”

Celebrating 40 Super Years of Evolving With Every You, SM Supermalls, one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers with 88 malls in the Philippines, marks four decades of growing with Filipinos and becoming a trusted space where diverse lifestyles and generations connect, while continuously evolving to redefine the malling experience through sustainability, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of retail and urban life with inclusive and meaningful experiences.