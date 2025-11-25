SM Supermalls Dominates International Business Awards with All Community-Centric Wins

SM Supermalls once again proved its global excellence and heart for community as it clinched seven major awards at the 2025 International Business Awards (IBA) held in Lisbon, Portugal — an unbeatable victory that shines a spotlight on its community-driven programs and campaigns.

The awards reaffirm SM Supermalls’ purpose-driven commitment to uplifting communities through meaningful initiatives that combine creativity, compassion, and innovation.

A clean sweep of community-centered honors

SM Supermalls bagged top honors across multiple categories, winning two Gold, four Silver, and one Bronze trophies — all dedicated to its social good and sustainability efforts.

SM Supermalls earned Gold Awards for its 100 Days of Joy campaign, recognized as the Branded Content Campaign of the Year, and for SM Art Market, which won Art, Entertainment & Public – Art Event of the Year.

The company also took home Silver Awards for Building a Greener Philippines under Sustainability Leadership in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; SM Cares’ Mall for All as CSR Program of the Year; SM Cares’ Coastal Cleanup for Sustainability Initiative of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; and Tribe Marketing Revolution and Its New Era of Consumer Connection for Best Use of Data to Drive Brand Strategy.

Rounding out the wins, SM Supermalls received a Bronze Award for SM Cares’ Book Nook under Achievement in CSR.

Celebrating community through purpose and impact

The all-community-centered win underscores SM Supermalls’ belief that business success is best measured by the positive impact it makes on people’s lives. From championing sustainability and inclusivity to empowering local creatives and promoting data-driven connections, SM continues to lead with purpose at every level.

“These awards are a reflection of our deep commitment to serving communities beyond retail,” said SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin L. San Agustin. “Every program we create is rooted in our core mission — to bring joy, care, and positive change to every Filipino we reach.”

The International Business Awards is one of the world’s most prestigious business recognition programs, celebrating organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and social impact.

Through its sweeping victory in Lisbon, SM Supermalls reinforces its standing as a global leader with a heart — proving once again that when business and purpose come together, communities thrive.

