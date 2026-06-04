SM Supermalls expands bike-friendly facilitaties

Amid energy crisis, many Filipinos have been exploring alternative modes of transport and rediscovering the benefits of cycling -- for daily commutes, quick errands, or weekend leisure rides.

All for cyclists across the country, SM is making it sustainable to choose two wheels over four at their most-loved SM Supermalls.

Designed with convenience in mind, many SM malls offer bike-friendly infrastructure and facilities that support riders who prefer a greener way to travel.

From safe, dedicated bike lanes and accessible bike parking areas to convenient entrances and cyclist-friendly amenities, SM continues to welcome riders who want to make cycling part of their everyday routine.

“At SM Supermalls, cyclists can also easily stop by to park their bikes, enjoy a meal, run errands, or meet friends before heading back on the road. Whether it’s a quick stop during a weekday commute or a longer visit during a weekend ride, SM malls provide a convenient hub for riders looking to recharge and relax,” said Mina Kahn, SM Division Head and Assistant Vice President for Transportation Management. “All SM malls are equipped with bike facilities both indoor and outdoor, with a total of 823 bike parking areas and over 6,400 slots. There is also a total of 92 bike repair stations available across all SM locations, in case of assistance needed.”

Empowering Biking Communities

For commuters, cycling can be both a practical and low-cost solution to navigating traffic. It promotes a healthier lifestyle while reducing carbon emissions—making it a sustainable choice for urban mobility.

That is why on top of in-mall features and facilities for cyclists, SM Supermalls also hosts biking activities that further encourage and empower cycling communities while serving as platforms for connection and engagement.

To celebrate World Bicycle Day, SM Supermalls will organize its annual Pedal Power event on June 6 across its nationwide network of most-loved Supermalls.

The cycling event assembles and supports cycling communities through community bike rides and bike clinics that aim to build camaraderie and deeper appreciation for active mobility.

This year, The Podium will also be hosting a special cycling learning activity through SM Cares’ Book Nook.

As part of the SM Green Movement, SM continues to champion active mobility in support of its broader commitment to building spaces that are accessible, sustainable, empowering, and inclusive for the communities it serves.

Through SM Pedal Power, participating malls across the country are helping make everyday mobility more sustainable and community friendly. These include SM City Clark, SM City Marikina, SM City Masinag, SM City San Mateo, SM Center Antipolo Downtown, SM City San Lazaro, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Rosario, SM City Lucena, SM Seaside City Cebu, and The Podium.