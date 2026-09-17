SM Supermalls FoodTok Festival Takes You to the Viral Bites From Around the World

Food does not just satiate our hunger and cravings; it also transports us to different worlds. Each dish is a window to a culture and the unique identity it represents.

It’s this power of food to connect and transcend borders that SM Supermalls celebrates. Recognizing how food can bring people together, SM Supermalls will bring viral food from across the world to one grand celebration through FoodTok 2026. From September 1 to 30, foodies can feast on the latest internet-famous bites with an entire community! The world is your plate at #FoodTokAtSM!

The ultimate celebration for foodies!

Chedeng’s Pancitan traces its roots to the 1950s, when it began as a humble pancitan and grew into a beloved local favorite. Its bihon comes in two varieties: homemade noodles made from galapong or glutinous rice, and commercial bihon, paired with a savory sauce freshly prepared daily from galapong and alamang. Today, this time-honored delicacy continues to delight diners at the Foodcourt of SM City Bataan.