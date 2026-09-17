SM Supermalls FoodTok Festival Takes You to the Viral Bites From Around the World

Food does not just satiate our hunger and cravings; it also transports us to different worlds. Each dish is a window to a culture and the unique identity it represents.
It’s this power of food to connect and transcend borders that SM Supermalls celebrates. Recognizing how food can bring people together, SM Supermalls will bring viral food from across the world to one grand celebration through FoodTok 2026. From September 1 to 30, foodies can feast on the latest internet-famous bites with an entire community! The world is your plate at #FoodTokAtSM!
The ultimate celebration for foodies!
Chedeng’s Pancitan traces its roots to the 1950s, when it began as a humble pancitan and grew into a beloved local favorite. Its bihon comes in two varieties: homemade noodles made from galapong or glutinous rice, and commercial bihon, paired with a savory sauce freshly prepared daily from galapong and alamang. Today, this time-honored delicacy continues to delight diners at the Foodcourt of SM City Bataan.
Gather your friends and loved ones at Mandarin 360 at SM City Clark and SM City Tarlac for a satisfying Chinese hotpot experience! Crowd favorites include Chicken Cutlet, Dimsum, and Lechon Macau, so don’t hesitate to order them. Whether you’re a Chinese food lover or simply love anything delicious and savory, Mandarin 360 offers a deliciously comforting experience made for sharing.
Step into a satisfying Japanese dining experience at Osaka Shokudo at SM City Telabastagan, where comforting flavors and hearty favorites come together in every meal. Indulge in the flavorful Karaage Bento, featuring crispy, juicy Japanese-style fried chicken served with satisfying sides, or enjoy the Golden Tempura, a delightful selection of lightly battered and golden-fried favorites perfect for sharing. For those craving something warm and comforting, the restaurant’s ramen offers a hearty bowl of noodles in a flavorful broth, making it a satisfying choice for any Japanese food lover. Whether you’re dining with family, catching up with friends, or simply treating yourself, Osaka Shokudo brings delicious Japanese-inspired comfort food to the heart of Telabastagan.
If you want more sushi, we’ll give you more sushi. Botejyu, located at SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac, and SM City Olongapo Central, also has a lineup of sushi rolls to satisfy your cravings. Its Rainbow, Dragon, Salmon Addict, and Spicy Salmon rolls are delicious creations that combine fresh flavors and textures!
Known for its soft and flavorful ensaymada, delightful cakes, and an assortment of freshly baked treats, Edna’s Cakeland brings comforting, homemade goodness to every occasion. Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat to enjoy with family, a cake for a special celebration, or a classic ensaymada to pair with your coffee, Edna’s Cakeland offers delicious choices made to make every moment a little sweeter.
Satisfy your cravings for authentic Filipino kakanin at Dabiana, now at SM City Olongapo Downtown! Indulge in their delicious puto, creamy bilobilo, luscious Graham de Leche, and soft, chewy palitaw—perfectly made for merienda, celebrations, or simply enjoying a sweet taste of home.
If you’re looking for your matcha fix, The Matcho Tokyo at SM City Clark will keep you and your friends coming back for more! The Matcha Pastillas Frozen Latte is creamy and packed with matcha goodness, made to accompany you and your besties’ Foodtok adventure!
Suklati at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Bataan and SM City Tarlac is a chocolate lover’s dream come true! The Strawberries and Fudge is loaded with juicy strawberries, fudgy brownies, chocolate drizzle, fluffy marshmallows, and toasted kunafa. This is the perfect dessert for you and your friends as you continue catching up or satisfying your sweet cravings.
Experience a taste of Paris in Cabanatuan at La Bonne Artisan Bakery at SM City Cabanatuan, where freshly baked breads, pastries, and delightful treats bring a touch of French-inspired indulgence to every bite. Perfect for a quick treat, a cozy merienda, or something special to take home, La Bonne Artisan Bakery offers a charming bakery experience that feels like a little Parisian escape in the heart of Cabanatuan.
Dig into flavorful, authentic Filipino dishes at Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy and Sisig at SM City Clark. Known for its savory sisig and classic Pinoy favorites, Mila’s serves hearty and flavorful dishes perfect for those craving an authentic taste of home. Whether you’re enjoying their signature sisig or exploring other Filipino favorites, Mila’s is a must-try destination for a satisfying Pinoy feast.
More food, more activities at SM Supermalls!
SM Supermalls has prepared more meaningful and engaging events for all you foodies out there! From must-try bites to IG-worthy spots, there’s always something new to discover and share. So grab your foodie besties, bring your appetite, and get ready for a deliciously good time! Gorge over good food and specially curated spaces to make your FoodTok trip more memorable and meaningful.
Foodie Fair
From September 1 to 13, gather your fellow foodies and explore the Foodie Fair for more viral finds! Satisfy your hunger and curiosity through the various food stalls. SM Supermalls has also prepared interactive games where you and your crew can win awesome prizes!
Food Deals
Head to your favorite restaurants for more trending dishes that will make your mouth water. Stroll around your most-loved SM Supermalls all the way to the SM Foodcourt and Foodhall! Check out the SM Online App for exclusive food promos and offerings!
Viral Bites
As they say nowadays, if there’s no video, it didn’t happen! So don’t hesitate to take out your cameras and document your food adventure! Post it online and don’t forget to use the hashtag #FoodTokAtSM as you capture the hype behind trending global flavors.
Trending Corner
Strike a pose with your big smiles and happy tummies at the Trending Corner! SM Supermalls has prepared vibrant installations to help you capture and preserve your Food Festival 2026 journey!
So what are you waiting for? #FoodTokAtSM will take you to the latest trending flavors, textures, and aromas! No need to book a plane ticket. Just head to your most-loved SM Supermalls for a maxed-out Food Festival 2026 experience!
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China.
Every Filipino has an SM story.