SM Supermalls hosts Pinoy K-Pop boyband HORI7ON

In March 16,2024 , Vinci Malizon, Kim Ng, Kyler Chua, Reyster Yton, Winston Pineda, Jeromy Batac, and Marcus Cabais, collectively known as Hori7on rocked the event center of SM Pampanga as they sung and swagged to their music.

In collaboration with MLD Entertainment PH, SM Supermalls online presents an exclusive partnership with Hori7on which offers fans the chance to treat themselves to special Hori7on merchandise like never before.

Hori7on's exclusive photos from their new digital single "Lucky" and "Friendship" album, all packed with other special merchandise, will be available for purchase exclusively through SM Malls online. Plus get the chance of securing the exclusive Hori7on suitcase box set, offered solely through SM Malls online and on-ground selling.

What's more, purchasing this special product not only grants you access to the Manila showcase event in SM Malls but also place you into a draw to join the exclusive VIP Fan Meet, where 30 lucky winners will get up close and personal with their idols.

Hori7on was formed by MLD Entertainment and ABS-CBN through the Kapamilya Channel survival Reality show "Dream Maker" (2022-2023). The group made their debut on July 24,2023, with the release of their studio album Friendship, preceded by the release of three pre-debut promotional singles "Dash", "Salamat", and "Lovey Dovey". The following year, the boyband released their debut single album "Daytour", which was supported by the single "Lucky".

Incidentally, Marcus is a product of SM Little Star 2016, which was held at SM Pampanga, where he emerged as the winner.

The newest South-Korean based Pinoy boyband Hori7on is set to sail on their comeback tour across the Philippines.

Hori7on's day tour in SM Supermalls schedules:

March 22, Friday, SM City Baguio, Sky Terrace

March 23, Saturday SM City Tarlac, atrium

March 24, Sunday SM City North EDSA, The Block atrium

April 5, Friday, SM City Cabanatuan Event Center

April 6, saturday, SM Megamall Event Center

April 7, sunday , SM Mall of Asia Music Hall

Don't miss your chance to be part of history as Hori7on takes the nation by storm. Join us at SM Supermalls for an experience you'll cherish forever!

Hori7on has just begun to conquer Southeast Asia...and soon....the world!