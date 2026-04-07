SM: “Understanding Recyclables A Key Step in Strengthening the Circular Economy”

Bottles – These can be glass or plastic (PET). Glass bottles can be recycled indefinitely and are returned to bottlers such as San Miguel Yamamura and Asia Brewery Incorporated to be washed and reused for beverages. PET bottles, a highly sustainable plastic, are collected by partners like Coca-Cola’s PETvalue and Nature Spring’s NS Sustainability Solutions. They can either be recycled into new beverage bottles or processed into polyester for clothing production.

Cans – Made of tin or aluminum, cans are valuable recyclables that can be reused multiple times. Recycling cans reduce manufacturers’ energy costs compared to producing new ones from scratch.

Cartons – Among the most sustainable products in the country, cartons are easy to source locally and remain competitively priced. Even when recycled, they retain high value, as producing paper products from recycled cartons requires only 10% new material.

From the promise of "recyclable" to its fulfillment as completely "recycled"

High-value recyclables are easily wasted if not disposed of properly. By using SM’s Recyclable bins, you can help return these materials to the market, thanks to partners who recover and reuse them.

A true circular economy is within reach when we all mindfully sort and dispose of bottles, cans, and cartons. Through simple, collective action, everyone

can contribute to protecting the environment and creating a greener future.

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About SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls is evolving for a new era shaped by how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 8 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.

About SM Green Movement:

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) is one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, committed to creating sustainable, innovative, and inclusive spaces for Filipinos. Guided by its vision of building a better future, SM Prime develops malls, residences, offices, hotels, and leisure properties that support the growth of communities across the Philippines.

Through the SM Green Movement, SM Prime champions sustainability by focusing on waste management, water stewardship, and energy efficiency for lasting impact. The movement empowers individuals, families