Smart greenhouse facility to rise in CSF

The local government of the City of San Fernando recently led a groundbreaking ceremony for a Smart Greenhouse Facility at Maimpis Integrated High School (MIHS).

The city government said the project aims to support technology-driven education and modern agricultural practices.

The project is implemented by the City Information and Communications Technology Office (CICTO) and the City Agriculture and Veterinary Office (CAVO); the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region III, and the Department of Education–City of San Fernando Schools Division.

Mayor Vilma Caluag, DOST Region III Director Julius Caesar Sicat, DepEd Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Shirley Zipagan, Maimpis Punong Barangay Susan Serrano, and MIHS School Head Mary Jane Urquico led the event.

The Smart Greenhouse Facility is expected to function as a learning hub for students and a platform for introducing modern agricultural technologies that promote food security and sustainable urban development.

DOST turned over a P2.3-million grant for the establishment of two new Smart Greenhouse Facility.

A similar facility will be set up at MIHS and Pampanga High School.