SMC Tollways reminds agri truckers of Oct. 31 deadline for toll discount

MANILA – SMC Tollways said truck operators transporting agricultural products have until Oct. 31 to enroll for a 5 percent toll discount across its expressways from Nov. 1 to 30.

The discount is part of a broader government initiative led by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to help reduce the cost of transporting agricultural products amid rising fuel prices.

For SMC Tollways, the 5 percent discount will apply to five expressways: the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR Tollway, and Tarlac Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

To qualify, trucks must be accredited by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and enrolled in the toll discount program. Enrollment ends Oct. 31, 2026, and no applications will be accepted after that date.

“We welcome this measure and are ready to carry it out across our expressways,” SMC Tollways said in a news release. “Moving food from farm to market should cost less, and we urge eligible truckers to enroll before the deadline, so they do not miss out.”

New applicants must submit a copy of their vehicle’s official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR), a valid DA Accreditation Certificate and a copy of their Autosweep RFID card showing the account number. Documents may be submitted at any Autosweep Customer Service Center.

Truck operators previously enrolled in the program will automatically qualify for the November discount, provided their DA accreditation remains valid. Those whose accreditation has expired must enroll again.

For inquiries and assistance, truck operators may contact the Autosweep RFID Customer Service hotline at (02) 5318-8655. (PR)