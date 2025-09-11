Smoking, vaping in public places prohibited in CSF

Smoking and vaping in public places is strictly prohibited in the City of San Fernando.

On Thursday, the city government announced the re-implementation of Ordinance No. 2014-007 (no smoking policy) which bans smoking and vaping in all public buildings and offices, public transportation such as jeepneys, buses, tricycles, and other types of public transportation.

Selling and advertising of cigarettes or other tobacco products and e-cigarettes are not allowed within areas 100 meters from the perimeter of schools, public playgrounds, facilities frequented by minors, health facilities, churches, public parks, playgrounds, boardwalks and other facilities the youth visit.

Those found violating the "no smoking" law will be fined P2,500 and required to do community service.

Selling of cigarettes and e-vape products to minors is strictly prohibited.

Establishments and stores violating the ordinance may face a fine of P5,000 and imprisonment of not more than one year.

The city government started its anti-smoking drive through the “Bantay-Usok Sigarilyo” on September 5, 2017 as part of the celebration of Women’s Week.

City Ordinance No. 2014-007 aims to ensure the well-being of all its constituents from the harmful effects of smoking, tobacco consumption, and vaping by decreasing exposure to its marketing and advertising, restricting its use, sale, distribution, and accessibility, and providing a supportive and conducive environment for users to quit.