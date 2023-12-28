SM’s great contribution to enlightenment

SM Foundation, Inc., presented on November 24, 2023 its college scholar graduates consisting 8 summa cum laudes, 55 magna cum laudes, 72 cum laudes and 25 with academic distinction.

On the spread of the Philippine Daily Inquirer were photos of the graduates who were recipients of this benevolent gesture of SM Foundation, Inc., which through the years has facilitated the complete transformation of poor but very deserving students and changed their lives for the better forever.

Thus Arnel Lagaste remarked: I am, where I am today because of their support. They have changed my life and the life of my family for the better.

SM Foundation, Inc., has helped previously facilitate the change for the bettter of several college graduates who are now gainfully employed in reputable institutions. Their stories of success could fill up books of achievements in their respective fields. And the lists gets longer every year!

Another scholar, Jonathan Garcia, claimed: SM has been, is and always will be a big part of my life. I’m forever grateful and pay it forward.

Thus every SM Foundation graduate is expected to pay it forward in return for its assistance. These graduates need to help others improve their lives and be as the graduates -successfull and inspired to move on.

# # #

Definitely, this chance of a lifetime being given by SM Foundation, Inc., deserves our praise and commendation.

This private enterprise has opened doors to a good life and job opportunities which other private companies or businesses should emulate and forthwith implement.

SM does not solely aim for profit and enrich further its owners. Rather, it is a devoted show of its corporate social responsibility along with its mother company and other affiliates.

The words of gratitude from college graduates and their families are so deserving of SM Foundation, Inc,, benevolence and support.