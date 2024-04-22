So above the law

REKNOWN albeit controversial Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy is acting as if he is way above the law.

In spite of several summonses or him to attend Senate hearings and repeated threats of citing him in contempt, he persists in not appearing before the esteemed institution.

Despite the warrants for his arrest, he was reportedly quoted as sating that he would rather die than surrender to the authorities. Always a braggart, he seemed defiant to the calls of police officials for him to surrender peacefully knowi9ng he has an arsenal of weapons issued to him.

This fellow, who is also wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for several offenses, including sex trafficking has millions of followers worldwide and through his gift of gab, he has maintained their support and loyalty throughout.

Now in hiding the police authorities in Davao are clueless and at the time of this column, he reportedly cannot be located or so it seems. Remember, Quiboloy is close to the former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte who owes the former too many favors during and before his (Duterte) incumbency as president and is suspected of helping cover Quiboloy’s tracks.

£ £ £

Just who is Quiboloy? From an obscure beginnings, he rose as a powerful pastor, even imagining himself as the appointed son of God, a delusion and a master stroke of deception.

He has accumulated substantial funds to finance his laviish lifestyle: fancy clothes, suits and other luxurious items.

He has materfully crafted homilies and speeches during his sect’s services and has fleeced hard earned mone from his floowers. Now even his tv netwrk is under legal siege.

£ £ £

Another person who thinks he is above the law is US former president Donald J. Trump, ever arrogant and condescending and rude in his statements and speeches.

Here in our country, the groups of jeepney drivers and operators which is defiant of our law on jeepney modernization belongs to this classification. They staged strickes whenever they wish, to hell with the commuters!