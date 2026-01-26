SO MANY POLITICIANS TODAY ARE CORRUPT ﻿ ﻿

Even a dead clock is correct in telling the correct time twice. And how come in the latter part of our history seemingly we were never correct even once in electing our leaders- senators, congressmen and even presidents. Let me point out. Since the early sixties the Filipinos started electing the wrong leaders. From being second in the sixties among the most progressive countries we started sliding down when Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. became president till he proclaimed martial law in 1972 inorder to prolong his rule. And even when Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency the country’s conditions never became better but even turned to worse till the election of Marcos Jr. How sad.!

Let’s recall some episodes. The 1935 constitution was replaced by the 1971 charter. Then the 1987 constitution was attempted in many occasions to be amended.Those in the opposition, both from the House of Representatives and Senate, were vehemently against it, and several sectors too. The excuse of the proponents of charter change is that the economic provisions of the present constitution are exceedingly outdated and the party list system should be scratched. Nothing happened.

The objections then were focused on the possible scenario of no elections and lifting of term extension. It’s scary in a sense that majority of the solons then as it is today are not trustworthy. Sorry to say that but that’s the general sentiment. Definitely we cannot label them as patriots. Many are there in the House of Representatives and in the senate for self interest and not for the welfare of the Filipinos. Who are involved in the anomalous flood control projects? Thus far, only former Senator Bong Revilla is incarcerated. Hopefully big fishes will follow asap. It’s the mother of all scandals an seemingly our justice system is grinding too slow on influential people. Not against who stole a can of sardines. Ninety nine percent of politicians seemingly are corrupt in our country today.

And in case there will be a charter change may I throw in some suggestions. If charter change is a sure thing we should look back. Let me point out that there was a time in the political history of our country where elections were held every four years on the month of November. A president is eligible with one reelection, and that's it. For other officials, there was no term limit. Senators, congressmen, governors, mayors and down the line, can run for reelection. One can hold office as long as you win the elections.

Another point. Why in heaven's name the election month was moved from November to May? Whoever proposed this and whoever agreed to it were not using their 'coconut' said my grade one teacher in the primary. The shifting of month unleveled the playing field for candidates. In the month of May there are the fiestas. The preceding months of May are the ocassions for young people to hold basketball tournaments, dance balls and the 'pabasa' in almost every sitios during celebration of Holy Week. Solicitation letters are flying thick in the air during the holding of those events. The common targets are those running for public office.

It is a double edge sword that weakens a political system. To get the votes, a candidate has the tendency to overspend, and become a thief to recover the expenditures, and save more for the next elections. Voters are in a way selling their votes for their reason in electing people are those who can donate more on their causes. Never mind qualification and moral background of the candidates.

It was the term limit that spawned the political dynasties in this country. The elected official now who stuffed his pocket and increased the digits in his many bank accounts through his corruption will field the wife or the son or the daughter after finishing his third and final term, and only to trade place in the next elections. It is a cat and mouse game, which should be rectified but apparently the voters are amused. It is reflective of a breakdown in our moral values as a people.

In the early years, people who entered poltics were decent, educated and their wealth was from their sweat. Those who didn't have money but were qualified were voted into office because vote buying was not a practice. Many of these wealthy people became poor after they made their political exits.

Not today! Many politicians who were paupers before, but with stroke of luck won political offices are now wealthy beyond their dreams, and are still counting. How very sad indeed.