Sokor amba thanks Pampanga for support to Korean community

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa thanked the provincial government of Pampanga for its support to the Korean community in the province.

The ambassador expressed this message during his recent visit to the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) Center in Santo Tomas town.

His visit is “aimed to evaluate the center's operations and explore how the South Korean government can help enhance medical services in the province.”

“The Central Luzon, particularly the province of Pampanga, has become the home of at least 10,000 korean communities. They are living harmoniously with the local population. It’s a good way of giving back to the Filipino friends. That is the driving force to strongly recommend them to see the BUCAS facility here,” he said.

More than 10,000 South Koreans are living in various communities in Pampanga and Angeles City.