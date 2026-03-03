SOLANE LPG: Powering a Safe, Worry-Free Cabanatuan Longganisa Festival

Every February, the streets of Cabanatuan City come alive with the irresistible aroma of sizzling longganisa as the city celebrates its founding anniversary and the vibrant Banatu Festival. This year, the Longganisa Festival 2026 once again took center stage, turning the “Longganisa Capital of the Philippines” into a lively, open-air kitchen filled with smoke, spice, and local pride.
Solane LPG, the country’s trusted name in cooking gas, joined the celebration through the Salo-Solane Longganisa Master Cooking Contest, where talented cooks showcased their skills in preparing the city’s iconic delicacy—highlighting not just flavor, but the passion and tradition behind every bite.
A CELEBRATION OF HERITAGE. The festival is a tribute to the city’s deep-rooted meat-processing heritage. Local vendors and generational meat producers lined the thoroughfares, proudly showcasing the diversity of the Cabanatuan longganisa. Visitors wove through crowds to sample the pungent, vinegar-rich de recado and the mellow, caramelized hamonado.
"We at Solane LPG are deeply honored and privileged to be a part of this year’s Cabanatuan Longganisa Festival celebration," said Pia Bernabe, Solane LPG Senior Brand Manager. "We understand that during festivities, kitchens are at their busiest and families are focused on tradition. Our goal is to provide that essential peace of mind, ensuring that every household and vendor can enjoy a safe and worry-free fiesta while they bring the flavors of Cabanatuan to life,” added Bernabe.
Where Flavor Meets Fire Safety
In celebrating the Longganisa Festival 2026, Solane LPG brought its own flavor to the festivities through the Salo-Solane Longganisa Master Cooking Contest, a culinary showdown led by Solane LPG, in partnership with the City Government of Cabanatuan. Ten local small-scale restaurants and carinderias took part in the friendly competition, showcasing their creativity by preparing original dishes where Cabanatuan longganisa served as the main ingredient.
COMFORT FOOD WITH A MODERN TWIST. While the festival grounds were filled with the familiar sight of grills and roasting stations, the contest highlighted a different side of the celebration—one that focused on innovation, technique, and the versatility of the city’s iconic delicacy. From classic comfort meals to modern twists, each entry reflected both local pride and the evolving culinary identity of Cabanatuan.
Through the cooking contest, Solane was able to join the community in honoring Cabanatuan’s rich food heritage—supporting local cooks, small businesses, and the tradition that continues to make the city the Longganisa Capital of the Philippines.
A Legacy Cooked to Perfection
With the last plates served and the cooking stations finally winding down, Cabanatueños and visitors alike left with a deeper appreciation for the craft behind the city’s iconic longganisa—celebrating not only its flavor, but the people and traditions that keep it alive.
ACCESSIBILITY TO MORE CONSUMERS. In line with its mission to provide safe and reliable LPG for Filipino homes, Solane marked the celebration with another milestone: the opening of four new Solane showrooms in Nueva Ecija, including two in Cabanatuan City. A festive motorcade preceded the Salo-Solane Longganisa Master Cooking Contest, underscoring Solane’s commitment not only to safety but also to ensuring its products and services remain accessible to more communities across the province.
