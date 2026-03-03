SOLANE LPG: Powering a Safe, Worry-Free Cabanatuan Longganisa Festival

"We at Solane LPG are deeply honored and privileged to be a part of this year’s Cabanatuan Longganisa Festival celebration," said Pia Bernabe, Solane LPG Senior Brand Manager. "We understand that during festivities, kitchens are at their busiest and families are focused on tradition. Our goal is to provide that essential peace of mind, ensuring that every household and vendor can enjoy a safe and worry-free fiesta while they bring the flavors of Cabanatuan to life,” added Bernabe.

Where Flavor Meets Fire Safety

In celebrating the Longganisa Festival 2026, Solane LPG brought its own flavor to the festivities through the Salo-Solane Longganisa Master Cooking Contest, a culinary showdown led by Solane LPG, in partnership with the City Government of Cabanatuan. Ten local small-scale restaurants and carinderias took part in the friendly competition, showcasing their creativity by preparing original dishes where Cabanatuan longganisa served as the main ingredient.

COMFORT FOOD WITH A MODERN TWIST. While the festival grounds were filled with the familiar sight of grills and roasting stations, the contest highlighted a different side of the celebration—one that focused on innovation, technique, and the versatility of the city’s iconic delicacy. From classic comfort meals to modern twists, each entry reflected both local pride and the evolving culinary identity of Cabanatuan.

Through the cooking contest, Solane was able to join the community in honoring Cabanatuan’s rich food heritage—supporting local cooks, small businesses, and the tradition that continues to make the city the Longganisa Capital of the Philippines.