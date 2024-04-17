Solo parents receive assistance from gov't

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Solo parents from the town of Moncada in Tarlac province received various assistance packages from the government.

The project is a concerted effort of the municipal and provincial government, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The packages included skills training such as bread and pastry making for livelihood.

The solo parents, particularly those with micro enterprises, were also given additional capital to boost their businesses.

The solo parents were urged to join the Moncada Women’s Credit Cooperative, one of the biggest cooperatives in the province organized by the municipal government with about 2,000 members and more than P200 million in assets.

Aside from business and livelihood ventures, the cooperative regularly conducts seminars on Republic Act No. 9262, otherwise known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

The Philippine National Police PNP educates women regarding their rights and whom they can consult when violation of their rights occur.