Solon asks police to identify animal "abuser" in viral video

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has directed the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) to investigate an alleged animal cruelty incident and identify the person responsible within 72 hours.

The call came after a video circulated on social media on October 5, 2026 showing an alleged college dean of Systems Plus College Foundation (SPCF) in Angeles City beating a dog inside school premises.

A Facebook posts claimed that the dog, allegedly left bleeding on the head after the beating, was placed inside an empty water drum in an apparent attempt to suffocate it.

Lazatin urged the ACPO, Angeles City government and SPCF administration to conduct an investigation and pursue charges if the allegations are established.

“There is no room in a civilized society for this kind of senseless violence toward a helpless animal,” Lazatin said.

“We are human beings; therefore, we have been granted logic and reason. We should exercise utmost patience and humanity when dealing with an animal that lacks the same level of thinking capacity as a human being,” he added.

Lazatin also expressed concern that the incident involved an educator holding a senior position in an academic institution.

“That this violent act was allegedly committed by an educator at one of the highest levels in a learning institution is both disgraceful and disappointing,” he said, emphasizing the need to uphold compassion alongside education.

If proven, the reported acts may fall under the country’s animal welfare laws. Republic Act No. 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, as amended by Republic Act No. 10631, protects animals from abuse, maltreatment, cruelty and exploitation and requires humane treatment and appropriate care.

The congressman said he has pursued legislation aimed at strengthening animal protection.

In March 2026, Lazatin filed House Bill No. 8710, which seeks to establish “no-kill” animal shelters and public veterinary offices in cities and municipalities nationwide.

The proposed measure will provide facilities for rescued animals and make unclaimed animals available for adoption or rehoming, subject to appropriate screening and regulations.

The bill also seeks to establish public veterinary clinics that will provide animal health services and operate in accordance with existing animal welfare laws.

During tenure as city mayor, Lazatin said the local government established the Angeles City Animal Shelter, which received accreditation from the Bureau of Animal Industry.

The 103-capacity facility was formally opened in July 2023.

The shelter was later recognized by the Department of Agriculture Field Office III as the Best LGU Dog Pound/Animal Shelter in October 2024, according to Lazatin's office.

The city’s veterinary office also implemented free spaying and neutering and anti-rabies vaccination programs, with thousands of pets reportedly benefiting from the initiatives.

As the investigation into the alleged incident proceeds, Lazatin reiterated his appeal for authorities to ensure that any person found responsible for the maltreatment of the animal will face consequences under the law.

“In our desire to achieve higher education and learning, may we never lose sight of morality and compassion,” Lazatin said.