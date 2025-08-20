Solon bats for transparency on flood control projects

First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has vowed to push for transparency in the implementation of flood control projects.

The lawmaker issued the statement amid investigation of alleged anomalies in the flood control projects being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Lazatin, a member of the House Committee on Public Works and Highways, said he will take part in the national government’s probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.

“Sa usapin ng transparency, lahat naman ‘yan dumaan sa bidding, lahat transparent. Pero kung ano nangyari in between, ‘yun ang wala tayong alam. Ngayon bilang kongresista at miyembro ng Committee on Public Works and Highways, ‘yan ang titignan natin. Kung gaano sila katransparent,” the lawmaker said.

He added that he will review the system used by the national government in the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Prior to being a congressman, Lazatin served as mayor of Angeles City for six years.

“Titignan natin ang buong picture and how it works dahil magkaiba ang sistema ng national government sa LGU kaya ‘yan ang pag-aaralan natin,” Lazatin said.

He also assured that infrastructure projects in the province’s first district, including the cities of Angeles and Mabalacat, and Magalang town, are free from anomalies or irregularities.

“Kung pwede lang natin irekomenda ang mga nagtrabaho sa atin dito sa national, gagawin natin. Pero hindi ganoon ang sistema,” Lazatin said.

The lawmaker was the resource speaker during a forum facilitated by members of Central Luzon Media Association - Pampanga chapter.