Solon condemns killing of CSF village chairman

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Patrol Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos has condemned the killing of Barangay San Pedro Chairman Mat Ryan Dela Cruz and his driver, Henry Aquino, at a gas station in this city recently.

“The brutal killing of Barangay San Pedro Chairman Mat Ryan Dela Cruz and his driver, Henry Aquino, is deeply troubling and utterly unacceptable. This heinous act is a direct assault on the safety of our barangay captains, who are frontliners in delivering essential government services,” said Bustos.

He said the “disturbing pattern of violence against barangay officials” undermines the stability and safety of the community.

Dela Cruz is the third village chief in the capital city killed since 2022, after Alvin Mendoza of Barangay Alasas, and Jesus Liang of Barangay Sto. Rosario.

Bustos urged the local police to conduct thorough and swift investigation to resolve the case and bring justice to the victims and their families.

“The safety of our local officials is paramount. I demand a thorough and swift investigation into this incident to bring the perpetrators to justice. The local police and Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) must work tirelessly to resolve this case and prevent future incidents,” the solon said.

Dela Cruz and Aquino were shot dead by two assailants while he was inside a vehicle in a gas station some 500 meters away from the city hall on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The PPPO has already formed “Special Investigation Task Group Dela Cruz” to probe the incident and arrest the people behind the killing.