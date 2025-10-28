Solon eyes construction of more autism centers

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has filed a bill pushing for the establishment of National and Provincial Centers for Autism.

Under House Bill 5125, national and provincial centers for autism will be established to formulate and implement an integrated and comprehensive plan for the diagnosis, therapy, and rehabilitation of individuals with autism.

The centers shall provide free diagnosis, therapy, and rehabilitation; vocational training for adults with autism; employment opportunities for individuals with autism; and counseling, orientation, and referral services.

The provincial autism centers shall also implement early detection and intervention programs for children under five years old within their jurisdictions, in coordination with the barangays for screening, parent education, and early therapy for the children.

Under HB 5125, the centers are also mandated to promote awareness through advocacy programs.

“Autism is a prevalent condition in the country, and yet, there remains a pressing need to promote public awareness and establish appropriate support systems for individuals with autism,” Lazatin said.

Based on data from the Autism Society of the Philippines, in 2018, there were approximately 1.2 million Filipinos affected by autism.

Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) often face lifelong challenges related to social interaction, communication, and behavior. They are frequently stigmatized and isolated due to a lack of proper understanding of ASD as a condition.

“Through the establishment of these centers, we hope to provide individuals with autism and their families a place to seek assistance from, access education, and find a community,” Lazatin said.

On August 4, 2025, Lazatin said he filed HB 2933, which mandates the inclusion of mental health emergency, psychiatric, and neurological services in the PhilHealth Mental Health Benefit Package for Out-Patient.

During his time as Angeles City Mayor, Lazatin said he implemented a rescue program for mentally-challenged individuals roaming the streets.

The rescues individuals were taken to private mental health institutions and underwent treatment.

The rehabilitation expenses were shouldered by the city government, the lawmaker said.