Pampanga First Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. is pushing for increased medical allowances and expanded healthcare benefits for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel through House Bill No. 11783, filed on November 4, 2026.

The proposed “Enhanced Public Teachers’ Healthcare Benefits Act” seeks to raise the annual medical allowance from ₱7,000 to ₱10,000 and provide free annual physical examinations, mental health screenings, medical and psychological consultations, laboratory tests, and referral services every October.

“Our teachers, and the non-teaching personnel supporting them, are the backbone of the educational system, and it is the State’s responsibility to protect and ensure their health and welfare,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin said the measure is part of hislegislative efforts to strengthen the welfare of education workers.

The lawmaker added that he also filed House Bill No. 10772 on August 13, 2026, which seeks to grant ₱300,000 in one-time financial assistance to qualified beneficiaries of teachers who die due to unlawful acts, accidents, or other traumatic incidents while performing authorized duties. It also provides educational assistance for their minor dependent children.

Meanwhile, House Bill No. 5067, filed on October 2, 2025, seeks to increase the entry-level salary of public school teachers from Salary Grade 11 to 15, higher education teaching personnel from SG 12 to 17, and establish a minimum ₱18,000 salary for regular non-teaching personnel in public schools.

“Malaking sakripisyo ang ginagawa ng ating mga guro para magampanan ang napakaraming tungkulin na minsan ay higit pa sa pagbibigay ng leksyon sa klase,” Lazatin said.