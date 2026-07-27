Solon: File charges vs persons responsible for school threats

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., has called on authorities to file criminal charges against individuals responsible for spreading school violence threats.

The lawmaker made the appeal following a viral online threat targeting Cutud Elementary School in Angeles City.

Lazatin said counseling alone is not enough for those behind the threats.

He stressed that their actions cause widespread panic, disrupt classes, and instill fear among students, parents, and community.

"Hindi sapat na counseling lang dahil nagdudulot ng matinding panic, disruption, at takot sa komunidad ang ginagawa nila," Lazatin said, adding that he will formally request the Philippine National Police (PNP) to pursue the appropriate charges against those responsible.

On July 25, 2026, a video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be a masked young man threatening to stab students at Cutud Elementary School.

Police later identified and took into custody a group of teenagers, who reportedly admitted filming and posting the video as a prank.

The incident came amid a series of bomb threats targeting schools in Barangays Atlu Bola, Mamatitang, San Joaquin, Sta. Ines, Tabun, Camatchiles, and Mangalit in Mabalacat City.

This prompted the local government to suspend face-to-face classes in all public and private schools as a precaution.

Under the Revised Penal Code, making grave threats, threatening another person with harm, are punishable offense.

Lazatin also cited Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, which provides that children aged 15 and above but below 18 are generally exempt from criminal liability unless they acted with discernment.

In such cases, the solon said they may be subjected to legal proceedings after an assessment by a social worker.

Lazatin appealed to parents and teachers to guide and remind young people that threats of violence are not jokes but serious offenses under Philippine law.

"Nananawagan din po tayo sa mga magulang, guardians, guro, at miyembro ng komunidad na bantayan at turuan ang ating mga anak at estudyante na ang pagbabanta ng karahasan ay hindi biro at tinuturing na krimen sa ilalim ng ating mga batas," Lazatin said.