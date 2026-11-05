Solon files bill requiring pet crematorium accreditation

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has filed a measure requiring all pet crematoriums in the country to secure accreditation from the Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI).

House Bill No. 11784, or the proposed “Pet Crematorium Accreditation Act,” was filed on November 4, 2026. It seeks to prohibit local government units from issuing or renewing business permits to pet crematoriums without valid DA-BAI accreditation and other permits.

Lazatin said the measure aims to ensure that pets receive proper treatment even after death, recognizing their place as beloved members of families.

The proposed legislation follows the discovery of the remains of 29 animals, including 23 dogs and three cats, dumped in garbage bags in a vacant lot.

Investigations revealed that the animals were entrusted to a pet crematorium in Bacoor, Cavite, for cremation.

“Each life matters, and these pets deserve dignity, even in death,” Lazatin said.

The lawmaker said he also pursued other animal welfare initiatives.

In March, Lazatin filed House Bill No. 8710, or the proposed “Public Veterinary Clinics and Animal Shelter Development Act,” which seeks to establish public veterinary offices and no-kill animal shelters in every city and municipality.

In October, the lawmaker's office extended legal assistance to Noah’s Ark Dog and Cat Shelter representative Leah Ibuna in filing an animal cruelty complaint following the alleged killing of a stray dog in Angeles City.

During his tenure as Angeles City mayor, Lazatin said he spearheaded the establishment of the city's 103-capacity, DA-BAI-accredited no-kill animal shelter, which opened in July 2023.

The facility received the Department of Agriculture’s Best LGU Dog Pound/Animal Shelter award in October 2024.

The Angeles City Veterinary Office conducted free spaying and neutering services for 5,973 pets and administered anti-rabies vaccinations to 130,520 animals, Lazatin said.