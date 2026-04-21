Solon files bill to establish science school in Mabalacat

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has filed House Bill No. 8878 seeking the establishment of a science high school in Mabalacat City.

Filed on April 16, 2026, the proposed measure aims to create the Mabalacat City Science High School, which will operate under the supervision of the Department of Education.

The agency will oversee the project implementation and ensure funding through the annual General Appropriations Act.

Lazatin emphasized the importance of strengthening science and technology education.

He noted that investing in STEM-focused programs helps prepare students for global competitiveness.

The proposal aligns with the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, which promotes flexible and responsive curricula, including specialized tracks in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Pampanga currently hosts science high schools --- the Angeles City Science High School.

But Mabalacat City has no stand-alone science high school under DepEd, according to Lazatin.

The lawmaker said the planned school will expand access to advanced education in the first district, providing students with improved facilities, equipment, and technological resources.

The solon said he previously pushed for enhanced learning infrastructure in the district.

In August 2025, Lazatin said he sought P200 million for computer laboratories in 19 public high schools.

Earlier this year, the official announced P40 million funding for Mabalacat City and P30 million for Magalang from the Department of Public Works and Highways for the construction of computer labs.