Solon files safe gun storage bill

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has filed a bill seeking to penalize gun owners who fail to secure their firearms, allowing minors to gain access to them.

House Bill No. 10002, filed on July 2, 2026, requires all lawful firearm owners to store their firearms and ammunition in residences, offices, businesses, and other premises under their control in a manner that prevents access by minors.

“When children gain access to firearms—and cause harm with it, as a result—then the lion’s share of responsibility should always fall on the adults around them,” Lazatin said.

“As adults, we should know better, and we should protect our children by ensuring that they have no access to dangerous weapons that they lack the proper judgment to handle,” he added.

Under the proposed measure, a firearm owner who stores or leaves a firearm unsecured, making it accessible to a minor, may face imprisonment of six months and one day to two years and/or a fine ranging from P200,000 to P300,000.

If a minor gains access to the firearm, the penalty increases to two years and one day to four years of imprisonment and/or a fine of P300,000 to P500,000.

If the minor discharges the firearm or causes physical injuries, the penalty rises to four years and one day to six years of imprisonment and a fine of P500,000 to P750,000.

If the incident results in death, the penalty is six years and one day to 12 years of imprisonment and a fine of P750,000 to P1 million.

The bill also provides stiffer penalties for unlicensed or unlawful firearm possessors, without prejudice to prosecution under Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Lazatin earlier filed House Resolution No. 1159 urging the House Committee on Public Order and Safety to review existing policies on responsible gun ownership, firearms control, and accountability following the recent school shooting in Tacloban City.

“This incident underscores an urgent need to assess how unauthorized persons—especially minors—may gain access to firearms and ammunition, and whether existing safeguards are sufficient,” Lazatin said.

“We need to determine whether legislative measures, including amendments, additional safeguards, or strengthened oversight mechanisms, are necessary,” he added.