Solon, foundation to hold feeding program for kids

The Red Pillars Foundation, led by Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas, and the Office of First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., led by Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel, inspected food supplies from Rise Against Hunger and prepared kitchen facilities for an upcoming feeding program at Marisol Bliss Elementary School.

Set to begin in November, the three-month program will provide cooked meals to 1,600 learners from Kindergarten to Grade 5.

Under the partnership, Rise Against Hunger will provide food supplies. Lazatin’s office will oversee meal preparation and feeding operations. Red Pillars Foundation on the other hand will provide kitchen facilities and other necessities.

Calaguas and Manuel underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing hunger and supporting the health, education, and well-being of schoolchildren.

The same group provided canned goods to 1,210 students in said school.