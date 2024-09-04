Solon hits contractors of substandard projects

SAN SIMON — Patrol Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos on Tuesday lambasted contractors responsible for substandard infrastructure projects.

Bustos cited several roads in Candaba town which were allegedly destroyed a few months after their completion.

“May mga nakikita ako kapag bumibisita ako sa mga bara-barangay, katulad dito sa Candaba, sira-sira at wasak-wasak ang mga daan. Kawawa ang mga tao na dapat gagamit ng maayos ng daan,” he said.

The lawmaker said project contractors who engage in illegal practices must be investigated and held accountable for their work.

“Kailangan mapa-imbestigahan ang mga contractors ng mga project na iyan para matakot din ang mga contractors sa ibang projects na baka ganyan din ang ginagawa. Dapat may ngipin tayo at gamitin dahil pera ng taumbayan ‘yan e,” he said.

Bustos did not name specific contractors but said that he is aware of at least two, which consistently win bids for local projects despite the bad quality of their work.

“Baka isa or dalawa lang yan, actually may idea na ako pero mas maganda sa mga formal inquiries makita natin kung sino ang nagpahirap sa taumbayan. Hindi ko tatanggapin ‘yan at sisiguruhin kong gagawin ko lahat para imbestigahan ang mga nanloloko sa bayan,” Bustos said.